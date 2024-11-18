Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Save up to 48% on tickets to The Duchess at Trafalgar Theatre. Tickets are available from £20!

Back on stage for the first time in over a decade, Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who, Broadchurch) takes on the role of a lifetime in Zinnie Harris’ acclaimed contemporary adaptation of The Duchess of Malfi, now playing at the Trafalgar Theatre until 20 December.

Recently widowed and in search for a new lease of life, the Duchess (Whittaker) defies her family’s wishes by remarrying beneath her class. However, when her brothers, driven by insurmountable greed and rage, discover her second marriage they unleash a series of cruel and devastating punishments against her that repress her power. But will their vicious atrocities come back to haunt them?



Whittaker leads an all-star cast in this exhilarating production and is joined by Joel Fry, Rory Fleck Byrne, Jude Owusu, Paul Ready, Elizabeth Ayodele, Hubert Burton, Matti Houghton, Hannah Visocchi, Kerill Kelly, Greg Snowden, and Amy Vicary-Smith.

Offers and Validity

Was £48 - Now £25

Was £74 - Now £40

Was £96 - Now £60

Valid on all performances until 16 November 2024.

