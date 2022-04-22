Save 55% On Tickets To ANYTHING GOES

The sold-out musical sensation Anything Goes returns to the Barbican by popular demand. The 'musical equivalent of sipping one glass of champagne after another' returns for a limited 7 week season.

The production for 2022 will star multi-award-winner Kerry Ellis (Wicked/We Will Rock You) as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner Denis Lawson (Bleak House/Star Wars) as Moonface Martin. Joining them is Olivier Award Winner Simon Callow (Art/Death in Paradise) as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty Bonnie Langford (EastEnders/9 to 5) as Evangeline Harcourt.

Featuring a 50 strong cast and ensemble of the finest we have to offer on the London stage (including tap dancing sailors!) and a full-sized live orchestra, this heart-warming and hilarious production of Anything Goes sold out during its last run at the Barbican.

Directed by the multi-award-winning Broadway director and choreographer Kathleen Marshall, this production for London features farcical fun and spectacular show stopping dance routines, all set to Cole Porter's joyful score, including 'I Get A Kick Out of You', 'You're the Top' and the show stopping 'Anything Goes'.

Save 55% on Anything Goes tickets

Monday to Thursday perf.

Was £79.50 - Now £40

Was £60 - Now £30

Was £45 - Now £20

Was £29.50 - Now £20



Friday eve & Saturday mat perf.

Was £79.50 - Now £40

Was £60 - Now £30

Was £29.50 - Now £20



Valid from 27 June to 21 July 2022

(Excl. Saturday eve perf. & Wednesday 29th June)

Book by Date: 25 April 2022