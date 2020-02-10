Sarah Brightman Will Return to London For a Show at the Old Royal Naval College

Sarah Brightman has announced that she will be returning to London on July 6th to perform a concert at the historic venue of the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich.

Tickets go on sale Friday 9am local time.

Known for her three-octave range and for pioneering the classical-crossover music movement, Sarah Brightman has amassed global sales of more than 30 million units. The only artist to have simultaneously topped Billboard's dance and classical music charts, Brightman has achieved more than 180 gold and platinum awards in over 40 countries. She is also known for her iconic star turn in The Phantom of the Opera, whose soundtrack has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide. Her duet with Bocelli, "Time To Say Goodbye", became an international success selling 12 million copies worldwide.





