Sam Ryder Will Lead JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at the London Palladium Next Summer

The creative team of the 2016 production of Jesus Christ Superstar will reunite 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production.

Now featuring a cast of 30, including Sam Ryder as Jesus in his West End debut, the production which was originally created and produced at Regent's Park Open Air Theatre, will play for a limited 11-week season at The London Palladium.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic global phenomenon is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt.

The show will play from Saturday 20 June to Saturday 5 September 2026, with a press night scheduled for Tuesday 7 July 2026. Tickets go on exclusive presale on Tuesday 25 November 2025 at 10am and general sale on Wednesday 26 November at 10am. Sign up for presale at london.jesuschristsuperstar.com.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes ‘I Don't Know How to Love Him', ‘Gethsemane' and the iconic title number ‘Superstar'.



Sam Ryder is a BRIT and Emmy nominated, critically acclaimed singer, songwriter and musician. He achieved dizzying success on TikTok and at Eurovision where his hit single ‘Space Man' skyrocketed him to the forefront of the airwaves. He has since scored a #1 album, #2 single, accumulated billions of streams, over 20 million followers, and much more. Embarking on a new era of his career, Sam recently released new album Heartland, which went straight to #1 on the Independent Albums Chart in the UK. Jesus Christ Superstar marks his theatre debut.

Sam Ryder said, “I'm so excited to be part of one of the biggest institutions in musical theatre the world's ever known, at The London Palladium in the West End! I'm honoured to take on this responsibility as I follow in the footsteps of rock vocal titans like Ian Gillan and John Farnham. I can't wait to immerse myself in the word of Jesus Christ Superstar in 2026."

Michael Harrison said, “It is thrilling to be bringing this astounding creative team from the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production back together, and I am excited to see them create Jesus Christ Superstar specially for The London Palladium. In Sam we have a true superstar to play the iconic title role, and I look forward to sharing further announcements about the production in the coming months.”

Originally released as a concept album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

The creative team is joined by musical supervisor Tom Deering (Standing at the Sky's Edge – Olivier Award for Outstanding Musical Contribution), lighting designer Lee Curran (A Streetcar Named Desire – Olivier Award Nomination for Best Lighting Design), sound designer Adam Fisher (Sunset Boulevard – Olivier Award for Best Sound Design), fight director Kate Waters (Othello) and BAFTA Award Winning casting director David Grindrod CDG.

Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals' recent productions include the smash hit Evita at The London Palladium this Summer, the seven-time Olivier-Award and three-time Tony-Award winning revival of SUNSET BLVD., and Starlight Express, which has just extended for the sixth time at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre. In 2026 they are set to bring CATS: The Jellicle Ball to Broadway, opening at the Broadhurst Theatre and a brand-new production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's global sensation CATS to Regent's Park Open Air Theatre ahead of a major UK Tour.

Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals presents the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production by arrangement with LW Entertainment.