SUNSET BOULEVARD, STARLIGHT EXPRESS, and More Nominated For The Stage Debut Awards; Full List!

The nominees have been announced for the 2024 Stage Debut Awards, which celebrate the finest emerging talent in UK theatre. This year's 44 nominations across eight categories celebrate a diverse array of individuals from across the industry making their professional or West End debuts.

Among the highlights of this year's nominations is the fiercely contested Best West End Debut Performer category—the only award decided by public vote. This category features some of the most celebrated names from stage and screen, including Olivier award-winner Will Close for his iconic portrayal of footballer Harry Kane in Dear England, Olivier award-nominee Jack Wolfe for his magnetic performance in Next to Normal, Emmy award-winner Billy Crudup, best known for starring opposite Reece Witherspoon and Jennifer Anniston on The Morning Show, for his solo performance in Harry Clarke, and Ted Lasso star and Emmy award-nominee Toheeb Jimoh for his role in Player Kings opposite Ian McKellen. Other notable nominees this year include Francesca Amewudah-Rivers for her starring role opposite Tom Holland in Jamie Lloyd's Romeo and Juliet, Grace Hodgett Young for her role as Betty Schaefer alongside Nicole Scherzinger in the Olivier Award-winning Sunset Boulevard (for which she is also nominated for Best Performer in a Musical), and Ed Larkin for his poignant portrayal in The Little Big Things. Larkin, in his role as Henry Fraser, is the first actor in a wheelchair to lead a West End musical. Finally, Louis McCartney is nominated for his performance in the Olivier award-winning Stranger Things: The First Shadow, earning nods for both Best West End Debut Performer and Best Performer in a Play. Originally from Belfast, Louis was just 20 years old at the start of the run.

A legendary name gracing this year's list is Grammy award-winner Elvis Costello, nominated for Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer for his musical contributions to Cold War at The Almeida Theatre.

The full shortlist reflects the wealth of emerging talent across the UK. Both Louis McCartney and Best Director nominee Emily Foran hail from Northern Ireland. Laura Dawkes (Best Performer in a Musical for her role as Anna in Frozen) and Gareth John (Best Performer in a Play at Sherman Theatre, Cardiff for Housemates) fly the flag for Wales. The Midlands is represented by Grace Hodgett Young and Jeevan Braich (Best Performer in a Musical in Starlight Express) while Hannah Morely and Jack Wolfe represent Yorkshire.

The shortlist also boasts exciting and recognisable names from across the Atlantic. In addition to Billy Crudup, nominees include Tony award-winner and Grammy award-nominee Myles Frost for his portrayal of Michael Jackson in MJ the Musical, and Canadian actor Taylor Russell for her role in the Olivier award-nominated The Effect.

For the first time in the awards' history, all three Best Director nominees are women. Joining Emily Foran in the short list are nominees Ellie Coote (42 Balloons at the Lowry) and Sophie Drake (The Bleeding Tree at Southwark Playhouse Borough).

The National Theatre and at @sohoplace are tied for originating the most nominations this year, each securing multiple nods for creatives on their productions. The National Theatre, alongside Will Close and Taylor Russell's nominations, received a further Best Performer in a Play nomination for Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide. Meanwhile, @sohoplace shines with nominations from The Little Big Things - including alongside Ed Larkin's nomination, Nick Butcher and Tom Ling for Best Composer, Lyricist, or Book Writer and Daniel Bailey for Best Creative West End Debut with Red Pitch.

Reflecting its success at the Oliviers, Sunset Boulevard leads this year's nominations. Alongside Grace Hodgett Young's two nominations are Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom, who are in the running for Best Designer for their video work on the production.

Owing to the exceptional quality of new writing this year, nominees include Sam Grabiner (Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre), Martha Loader (Bindweed at the Mercury Theatre), Harry McDonald (Foam at Finborough Theatre), Hannah Morley (We Could All Be Perfect at Sheffield Theatres), Azuka Oforka (The Women of Llanrumney at Sherman Theatre) and Anastasia Osei-Kuffour (Love Steps at Omnibus Theatre, London).

With many of the productions on this shortlist, such as Stranger Things: The First Shadow and Sunset Boulevard, securing future runs on Broadway, The Stage Debut Awards are proud to celebrate creatives at the start of what are sure to be exciting illustrious careers.

Click HERE to see award-winning alumni Natasha Hodgson of Operation Mincemeat's SpitLip and Emmanuel Akwafo of For Black Boys Who Considered Suicide When The Hue Gets Too Heavy, announcing the nominees.

The Stage editor Alistair Smith comments: “It has been an extraordinarily difficult deliberation for the judges this year. We had a longlist of more than 250 supremely talented debut theatremakers and whittling it down to this shortlist meant some very tricky decisions.

However, we're delighted to celebrate this extraordinary line-up featuring talent from across the UK and with nominees ranging from teenagers and those fresh out of drama school to experienced artists such as Elvis Costello making cross-over theatre debuts.

I can't wait to celebrate with all our nominees and our fabulous host Divina De Campo on the night.”

Votes for Best West End Debut Performer opens on August 21 and can be cast online at www.thestage.co.uk/best-west-end-debut-2024-vote, voting closes on September 15. This award honours a performer's first appearance in London's West End.

Winners will be announced at The Stage Debut Awards' seventh annual ceremony, hosted by the legendary drag artist, performer and singer Divina De Campo, on September 29 at 8 Northumberland Avenue, London, in association with headline sponsor ATG Entertainment.

The line-up of Guest Presenters and Performers will be revealed in September.

THE FULL LIST OF 2024 NOMINEES

Best Performer in a Play (sponsored by Theatrical Rights Worldwide):

Deborah Ayorinde for Wedding Band: A Love/Hate Story in Black and White at the Lyric Hammersmith, London

Imogen Elliott for The Voice of the Turtle at Jermyn Street Theatre, London

Kasper Hilton-Hille for That Face at the Orange Tree Theatre, London

Gareth John for Housemates at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at Phoenix Theatre, London

Nadia Parkes for The House Party at Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester

Taylor Russell for The Effect at The National Theatre, London

Ellie-May Sheridan for London Tide at The National Theatre, London

Best Performer in a Musical (sponsored by Michael Harrison Entertainment):

Scarlett Ayers for The Verge of Forever at the Other Palace, London

Jeevan Braich for Starlight Express at Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre, London

Laura Dawkes for Frozen at Theatre Royal Drury Lane, London

Myles Frost for MJ the Musical at Prince Edward Theatre, London

Joshua Ginsberg for Cable Street at Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Best Director (sponsored by Arts Council England):

Ellie Coote for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester

Sophie Drake for The Bleeding Tree at the Southwark Playhouse Borough, London

Emily Foran for Little Women at the Lyric Theatre, Belfast

Best Designer (sponsored by Preevue):

Nathan Amzi and Joe Ransom (video) for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Ellie Koslowsky (set) for Vegetables at A secret location, London

Nadya Sayapina (set), Anastasiya Ryabova (costume), Lidiia Dresch-Pyshna (costume) and Dmytro Guk (video/projection) for King Stakh's Wild Hunt at Barbican Theatre, London

Skylar Turnbull Hurd (lighting) for These Demons at Theatre503, London

Best Writer (sponsored by Sonia Friedman Productions):

Sam Grabiner for Boys on the Verge of Tears at Soho Theatre, London

Martha Loader for Bindweed at Mercury Theatre, Colchester

Harry McDonald for Foam at the Finborough Theatre, London

Hannah Morley for We Could All Be Perfect at Sheffield Theatres, Sheffield

Azuka Oforka for The Women of Llanrumney at the Sherman Theatre, Cardiff

Anastasia Osei-Kuffour for Love Steps at the Omnibus Theatre, London

Best Composer, Lyricist or Book Writer (sponsored by Crossroads Live):

Ahmed Abdullahi Gallab for The Enormous Crocodile at Leeds Playhouse, Leeds

Nick Butcher and Tom Ling for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London

Elvis Costello for Cold War at the Almeida Theatre, London

Jack Godfrey for 42 Balloons at the Lowry, Manchester

Best West End Debut Performer (Sponsored by Noël Coward Foundation):

Francesca Amewudah-Rivers for Romeo and Juliet at the Duke of York's Theatre, London

Will Close for Dear England at The National Theatre, London

Billy Crudup for Harry Clarke at Ambassadors Theatre, London

Grace Hodgett Young for Sunset Boulevard at the Savoy Theatre, London

Toheeb Jimoh for Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre, London

Ed Larkin for The Little Big Things at @sohoplace, London

Louis McCartney for Stranger Things: The First Shadow at The Phoenix Theatre, London

Jack Wolfe for Next to Normal at Wyndham's Theatre, London

Best Creative West End Debut (sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment):

Daniel Bailey (director) for Red Pitch at @sohoplace, London

Jim Barne and Kit Buchan (composer, lyricist) for Two Strangers (Carry a Cake Across New York) at the Criterion Theatre, London

Marcelo Dos Santos (writer) for Backstairs Billy at the Duke of York's Theatre, London

Kip Williams (director) for The Picture of Dorian Gray at Theatre Royal Haymarket, London

Brian Yorkey (lyricist) and Tom Kitt (composer) for Next to Normal at Wyndham's Theatre, London

The inaugural The Stage Debut Awards took place in 2017 and recipients of these awards have gone on to star in West End shows, television series and films. Last year's winners included Rob Madge for My Son's a Queer, (But What Can You Do?) at the Garrick Theatre and Ambassadors Theatre, Isobel Thom for their leading role in I, Joan at Shakespeare's Globe, Michael R Jackson for composing A Strange Loop at the Barbican Theatre and Tingying Dong for her sound design on The Crucible, the Gielgud and National Theatre. A further roll call of notable award winners from previous years include Best West End Debut for Jodie Comer (Prima Facie), Shan Ako (Les Misérables), SpitLip (Operation Mincemeat), Tyrell Williams (Red Pitch), Sam Tutty (Dear Evan Hansen), Miriam-Teak Lee (& Juliet), Bush Theatre artistic director Lynette Linton (Sweat) and composers Femi Temowo (Death of a Salesman) and Dan Gillespie Sells (Everybody's Talking About Jamie).

