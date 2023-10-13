STRANGER SINGS! Returns to Southwark Playhouse For Christmas

Performances run 13 December 2023 – 6 January 2024.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

Stranger Sings!, the musical theatre sci-fi spoof, returns to Southwark Playhouse Borough for Christmas in a short break from its ongoing UK tour.

Its nineteen eighty… something. The people of Hawkins, Indiana are about to lose Will, lose Barb, gain Eleven — and become plagued by creatures from a hostile alternate dimension. If only the local human experimentation facility hadn't opened a gateway between them and the Upside Down…

Updated with new cast members, fresh choreography and more Christmas lights than you can count, Stranger Sings! is a nostalgic love letter to season one of the Netflix TV series, nominated for three Off-West-End awards and one of The Stage's Top 50 Shows of 2022.

Stranger Sings! is the debut production from emerging writer Jonathan Hogue, and has seen him nominated for two prolific writing awards in the States. The show has also had sell-out runs in both New York and Melbourne. Adapted for UK audiences by The Vaults it ran at the underground Waterloo venue in 2022 and continues its tour of the UK after this festive season London run. 

Tune in, Children of the 80s! The Upside Down returns, as The Vaults presents award-winning, smash-hit parody musical; Stranger Sings!

Following a sell-out run underground and extensive UK tour, Stranger Sings! returns to Southwark Playhouse Borough for Christmas. This five-star sci-fi spoof is a wild, irreverent twist on the hit Netflix series - in all its hair-raising, blockbuster glory.

Take a trip with your favourite gang on a night of indulgent pop culture references, heavy synth, poor parents, dancing demogorgons and maybe - just maybe, you might find justice for Barb along the way.

Let the incredible original writing of Jonathan Hogue subvert the genre with this fearless parody, where there are too many mullets, a generous helping of fairy lights, and the 80s finally embraces feminism.

So Hop(per) on your bike and grab a transmitter radio; because saving a friend is the answer to this neverending story… OVER AND OUT

Director Ellis Kerhoven said “I'm excited for the show to return to London after a successful first leg of the tour, where audience responses up and down he country has been electric! The upbeat comedy songs, general mayhem and Joyce's excessive festive lights(!) make Stranger Sings! the ideal alternative Christmas show, that both super-fans and newbies will love! I can't wait.”




