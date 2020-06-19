SIX Announces 2021 UK Tour Dates

Six has announced its UK tour dates for 2021!

The hit musical is hitting the road again next year, coming to a city near you. More dates are set to be announced soon.

Announcing our UK TOUR dates for 2021! ?? Please visit our website for more info. More dates will be added soon! https://t.co/DaSHloUSPT #Queendom #SIXTour pic.twitter.com/d9qpeSPT6i - SIX ? (@sixthemusical) June 19, 2020

Tour Dates:

23 - 28 February 2021

Churchill Theatre Bromley

BOOK TICKETS

2 - 7 March 2021

Theatre Royal NORWICH

BOOK TICKETS

20 - 25 April 2021

Belgrade Theatre Coventry

BOOK TICKETS

27 April - 1 May 2021

Hippodrome Theatre BRISTOL

BOOK TICKETS

4 - 8 May 2021

Milton Keynes Theatre

BOOK TICKETS

11 - 16 May 2021

Festival Theatre Edinburgh

BOOK TICKETS

18 - 29 May 2021

Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY

BOOK TICKETS

31 May - 5 June 2021

Newcastle Theatre Royal

BOOK TICKETS

8 - 19 June 2021

Wales Millenium Centre

BOOK TICKETS

29 June - 3 July 2021

LEEDS Grand Theatre

BOOK TICKETS

21 -25 July 2021

Hull New Theatre

BOOK TICKETS

28 July - 1 August 2021

Theatre Royal Plymouth

BOOK TICKETS

3 - 7 August 2021

Theatre Royal BRIGHTON

BOOK TICKETS

11 - 15 August 2021

Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON

BOOK TICKETS

17 - 22 August 2021

Cliffs Pavilion SOUTHEND

BOOK TICKETS

24 August - 5 September 2021

OXFORD Playhouse

BOOK TICKETS

28 September - 3 October 2021

Curve LEICESTER

BOOK TICKETS

Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.

SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.

24-year-old Toby Marlow and 25-year-old Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is now playing an open-ended West End run to sold out houses. SIXearned five Laurence Olivier Award nominations this year, including Best New Musical.

