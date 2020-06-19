SIX Announces 2021 UK Tour Dates
Six has announced its UK tour dates for 2021!
The hit musical is hitting the road again next year, coming to a city near you. More dates are set to be announced soon.
Announcing our UK TOUR dates for 2021! ?? Please visit our website for more info. More dates will be added soon! https://t.co/DaSHloUSPT #Queendom #SIXTour pic.twitter.com/d9qpeSPT6i- SIX ? (@sixthemusical) June 19, 2020
Tour Dates:
23 - 28 February 2021
Churchill Theatre Bromley
2 - 7 March 2021
Theatre Royal NORWICH
20 - 25 April 2021
Belgrade Theatre Coventry
27 April - 1 May 2021
Hippodrome Theatre BRISTOL
4 - 8 May 2021
Milton Keynes Theatre
11 - 16 May 2021
Festival Theatre Edinburgh
18 - 29 May 2021
Marlowe Theatre CANTERBURY
31 May - 5 June 2021
Newcastle Theatre Royal
8 - 19 June 2021
Wales Millenium Centre
29 June - 3 July 2021
LEEDS Grand Theatre
21 -25 July 2021
Hull New Theatre
28 July - 1 August 2021
Theatre Royal Plymouth
3 - 7 August 2021
Theatre Royal BRIGHTON
11 - 15 August 2021
Mayflower Theatre SOUTHAMPTON
17 - 22 August 2021
Cliffs Pavilion SOUTHEND
24 August - 5 September 2021
OXFORD Playhouse
28 September - 3 October 2021
Curve LEICESTER
Divorced, beheaded, died, divorced, beheaded, survived. From Tudor Queens to Pop Princesses, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the mic to reclaim their identities out of the shadow of their infamous spouse-remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an exuberant celebration of 21st century girl power. The female cast, soon to be announced, are backed by an all-female band, the "Ladies in Waiting." Songs from the studio album are streamed on average 300,000 per day making it the second highest streaming cast recording in the world.
SIX is co-directed by Lucy Moss and Jamie Armitage, featuring choreography by Carrie-Anne Ingrouille. The design team includes Emma Bailey (Set Design), Gabriella Slade(Costume Design), Paul Gatehouse (Sound Design) and Tim Deiling (Lighting Design). The score features orchestrations by Tom Curran with music supervision and vocal arrangements by Joe Beighton.
24-year-old Toby Marlow and 25-year-old Lucy Moss devised the original concept and started writing SIX when they were students at Cambridge University in early 2017. It was first presented as the Cambridge University Musical Theatre Society's submission to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe later that year, playing a one-month run and featuring student actors. SIX went on to get picked up by UK Producers and a new production was mounted, with professional actors and a predominantly new creative team, at the Norwich Playhouse and then again at Edinburgh Festival in 2018. A limited engagement at the Arts Theatre in London garnered the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Off-West End Production and the show toured the UK in the autumn of 2018 before reopening at the Arts Theatre in January 2019, where it is now playing an open-ended West End run to sold out houses. SIXearned five Laurence Olivier Award nominations this year, including Best New Musical.