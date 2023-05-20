SEGA Announces SONIC SYMPHONY World Tour Dates

The music of Sonic the Hedgehog continues! Following the standalone Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony and Brazil Game Show 2022 performances, SEGA has announced the Sonic Symphony World Tour will kick off this fall into 2024, bringing a medley of fan-favorite Sonic tracks to multiple cities.

Sonic Symphony World Tour is scheduled to debut on September 16, 2023 at the Barbican Hall in London followed by September 30, 2023 at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Sonic Symphony is an immersive, in-person concert experience celebrating over three decades of timeless music from SEGA's iconic Sonic the Hedgehog franchise. From classic 8-bit and 16-bit tunes to rock bands and EDM songs, each live show will take fans on a musical journey through the Sonic universe, allowing fans to relive their favorite moments through song while synchronized spectacular gameplay footage plays at the same time. Each piece will be played live by a symphony orchestra and rock band and serve as a tribute to the music of Sonic that has defined generations of fans from the franchise's origins until today.

Returning this September, fans can enjoy the magic that began with the unforgettable Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary Symphony concert and watch iconic Sonic moments come to life on the big screen.

Sonic Symphony World Tour is co-produced by SEGA, soundtrec and SOHO Live, and it's presented by MGP Live.

Pre-sale tickets are available starting Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10 AM at each tour location's respective local times for Sonic Symphony newsletter subscribers and will go on sale to the public Friday, May 26, 2023 at 10 AM local time.

Special guests will perform on select tour dates, with more details coming soon!

ABOUT SEGA of America, Inc.

SEGA of America, Inc. is the American arm of Tokyo, Japan-based SEGA CORPORATION, a worldwide leader in interactive entertainment. Established in 1986, SEGA of America publishes innovative interactive entertainment experiences for console, PC, mobile and emerging platforms. In 2020, SEGA ranked #1 among Metacritic's Annual Game Publisher Rankings. Its globally beloved franchises include Sonic the Hedgehog, Like a Dragon, Virtua Fighter, Super Monkey Ball, and Phantasy Star Online, along with Atlus' Persona and Shin Megami Tensei series. Since its debut more than three decades ago, Sonic has become a pop culture icon featured in dozens of games, TV series, and movies. SEGA of America has offices in Irvine and Burbank, California. Visit www.sega.com.

ABOUT soundtrec

soundtrec is a Boston-based music and live concert production company dedicated to creating unforgettable, immersive musical experiences for gamers, anime fans, and music lovers.

In 2021 soundtrec was appointed by SEGA of America to direct and produce the Sonic the Hedgehog 30th Anniversary online concert, which exceeded 5.2 million views and earned widespread acclaim, and is now producing the upcoming Shin Megami Tensei 30th Live: Band of Shadows concert that will take place in July 2023. Visit soundtrec.com.

ABOUT SOHO Live

SOHO Live is a Tokyo-based live music company specialized in concerts of video game and anime music. It has worked with some of the world's largest media franchises and renowned composers to bring their music in front of audiences across five continents, and has co-produced with soundtrec shows such as Sonic Symphony and Shin Megami Tensei 30th Live: Band of Shadows. Visit soho-live.com.

ABOUT MGP Live

MGP Live is an international entertainment company based in New York. For over 40 years Massimo Gallotta, founder and president of MGP Live, has been a leading promoter and producer in the international music scene. With an eclectic roster of clients, MGP Live has also championed the niche world of the multimedia symphonic experience, bringing to life the sights and sounds of classic media icons and scores by great composers in a concert setting where music and video game enthusiasts of all ages can come together to enjoy the excitement of a live symphony concert. Visit mgplive.com

Photo credit: â’¸SEGA of America, Inc.