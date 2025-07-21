Royal Albert Hall Becomes First Arena Committed to £1 LIVE Trust Contribution For Grassroots Sector

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Royal Albert Hall has become the first 5,000+ capacity arena to commit to the LIVE Trust's £1 contribution supporting grassroots music across the UK.

All commercial rock and pop concerts at the Hall going on sale after 1 October 2025 will carry a £1 contribution per ticket, raising an estimated £300K per annum for the LIVE Trust – supporting grassroots venues, promoters, festivals, and artists.

Data from LIVE members shows that there were 125 grassroots venue closures in 2023, 78 festival cancellations in 2024, and a 50% decline in tour dates over the last three decades.

This year's annual report from Music Venue Trust revealed that regional touring locations have collapsed, with an average tour in 1994 including 22 dates and the equivalent tour in 2024 consisting of only 11 dates.

And the recent Music Fans' Voice survey showed 93% of fans agreed £1 from every arena and stadium ticket should go to a fund that directly supports the grassroots.

James Ainscough OBE, Chief Executive of the Royal Albert Hall and founding trustee of the LIVE Trust, said: “Headlining the Royal Albert Hall is a career pinnacle for many artists, but our venue is reliant on a vibrant music ecosystem across the UK. The grassroots is essential for the development and discovery of new artists, honing live performance skills, building communities, and fostering innovation and fresh talent both on and off the stage. By embracing the £1 contribution and becoming the first arena where it is “always on”, we are adding this charity's name to the growing momentum around the £1 grassroots contribution – an idea first proposed by the Music Venue Trust, first done by Enter Shikari, and now being picked up by artists and promoters across the UK. I am also a trustee of the brand new LIVE Trust, and look forward to playing my part in ensuring that every pound raised has the maximum impact, securing a thriving the grassroots music sector for generations to come.”

Creative Industries Minister Sir Chris Bryant said: "Grassroots music venues are the backbone of our world-leading music industry and one of the UK's most valuable yet undervalued cultural assets.



"That is why I urge the whole industry, venues, promoters and artists to support the ticket levy.



"I am delighted that the Royal Albert Hall has made this milestone commitment which will go a long way to supporting the sector far into the future and I encourage the rest of the industry to follow suit."

Dame Caroline Dinenage MP, Chair of the Culture, Media and Sport Committee, said: “The levy commitment from such a world-famous venue is a fantastic boost for this initiative. The levy will help save small venues across the country and hone the skills of future performing stars. While the Royal Albert Hall deserves a standing ovation for their leadership on this, I now hope other major venues, promoters and artists will follow suit.”

Jon Collins, Chief Executive of LIVE, said: “For such an important and iconic venue as the Royal Albert Hall to make this commitment is a huge indicator of the growing levels of confidence in the LIVE Trust. With an ever-increasing schedule of major tours announcing their support alongside numerous individual company initiatives, which are creating new revenue opportunities, the LIVE Trust is well placed to begin its mission to support grassroots music across the UK. We thank the team at the Royal Albert Hall for this forward thinking and innovative announcement and hope that others will be inspired to follow suit.”

Established by and acting for the UK live music industry, the LIVE Trust is a transformative new charity and funding initiative that will keep live music at the heart of communities across the UK. The LIVE Trust will deliver funding where it is most needed with an initial focus on the grassroots music sector, directing funds to support those who are keeping venues open, festivals trading, artists touring and all those involved in the promoting and staging of live music performances.