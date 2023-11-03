Rosalie Minnitt Adds Extra Dates At Soho Theatre

Due to exceptional demand, with only a handful of tickets remaining for the original dates, three extra shows have been added to the run of Rosalie Minnitt's acclaimed character comedy Clementine at Soho Theatre this November. The added shows are 7pm on on 27, 28 & 29 November, tickets on sale at Click Here

Bonnets at the ready, ladies, as Bridgerton meets the Mighty Boosh in the farcical feminist diamond of the season. Set loosely "in the past'', Clementine is a hilariously quirky, feel-good tale of sickly sisters, self-love and Sylvanian Families. Expect copious TikTok references and astrological predictions with a dash of history. Fun and empowering, this antidote to heartbreak is Gen Z's ode to single life and womanhood.

From shipwrecks to guillotines, bad luck has plagued Lady Clementine's love life from day one. Now she has until her 27th birthday to find a husband. Packed with comedy songs and whimsical characters, this vaguely regency satire follows our beloved Lady Clementine as she sets off on a frankly unhinged quest to solve the mystery of her misfortune. With neither sense or sensibility, will our romantic heroine find love in time?

Conjured in the darkest depths of the pandemic, Rosalie wanted the show to explore our modern conception of romantic love and the enduring cultural obsession with finding "the one". Step into Clementine's weird and wonderful world. She won't bite. Much.

Clementine is written and performed by Rosalie Minnitt and directed by Tristan Robinson and Alison Middleton. Having been awarded the 2023 Luke Rollason Bursary, Rosalie's first full Edinburgh Fringe run saw the show rack up thirteen 4 & 5 star reviews, making Clementine one of the best reviewed of 2023 Edfringe.

Rosalie Minnitt is a UK based Belgian writer and comedian. She's an alumnus of The Durham Revue, the Soho Comedy Labs and is currently training in improv at the Free Association in London. She is a member of the VAULT Festival Young Company and won the Hello Grads Writing Award in 2020. She has written for Funny Women, Times Higher Education and her writing has been featured on BBC Radio and CBBC.