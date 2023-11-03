Rosalie Minnitt Adds Extra Dates At Soho Theatre

The added shows are 7pm on on 27, 28 & 29 November.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 2 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024 Photo 3 THE HUNGER GAMES Will Make Stage Debut in London in Autumn 2024
Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED Photo 4 Videos: Former Elphabas and Glindas Reflect on 20 Years of WICKED

Rosalie Minnitt Adds Extra Dates At Soho Theatre

Rosalie Minnitt Adds Extra Dates At Soho Theatre

Due to exceptional demand, with only a handful of tickets remaining for the original dates, three extra shows have been added to the run of Rosalie Minnitt's acclaimed character comedy Clementine at Soho Theatre this November. The added shows are 7pm on on 27, 28 & 29 November, tickets on sale at Click Here

Bonnets at the ready, ladies, as Bridgerton meets the Mighty Boosh in the farcical feminist diamond of the season. Set loosely "in the past'', Clementine is a hilariously quirky, feel-good tale of sickly sisters, self-love and Sylvanian Families. Expect copious TikTok references and astrological predictions with a dash of history. Fun and empowering, this antidote to heartbreak is Gen Z's ode to single life and womanhood.

From shipwrecks to guillotines, bad luck has plagued Lady Clementine's love life from day one. Now she has until her 27th birthday to find a husband. Packed with comedy songs and whimsical characters, this vaguely regency satire follows our beloved Lady Clementine as she sets off on a frankly unhinged quest to solve the mystery of her misfortune. With neither sense or sensibility, will our romantic heroine find love in time?

Conjured in the darkest depths of the pandemic, Rosalie wanted the show to explore our modern conception of romantic love and the enduring cultural obsession with finding "the one". Step into Clementine's weird and wonderful world. She won't bite. Much.

Clementine is written and performed by Rosalie Minnitt and directed by Tristan Robinson and Alison Middleton. Having been awarded the 2023 Luke Rollason Bursary, Rosalie's first full Edinburgh Fringe run saw the show rack up thirteen 4 & 5 star reviews, making Clementine one of the best reviewed of 2023 Edfringe.

Rosalie Minnitt is a UK based Belgian writer and comedian. She's an alumnus of The Durham Revue, the Soho Comedy Labs and is currently training in improv at the Free Association in London. She is a member of the VAULT Festival Young Company and won the Hello Grads Writing Award in 2020. She has written for Funny Women, Times Higher Education and her writing has been featured on BBC Radio and CBBC.




RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Cast Announced For The Dukes A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December Photo
Cast Announced For The Dukes' A CHRISTMAS CAROL, 24 November- 31 December

Casting announced for the Dukes' A Christmas Carol. The Dukes Christmas show returns with a musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' classic tale. Featuring a stellar company of 6 actors, the cast has now been revealed. Don't miss this festive production from 24th November - 31st December.

2
Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Spring 2024 Season Photo
Corn Exchange Newbury Reveals Spring 2024 Season

Berkshire is set for another incredible entertainment season this New Year, as Corn Exchange announce their Spring 2024 season. The January-April line up includes a diverse host of theatre, comedy, music, dance, and more, from returning classics to exciting new shows, all set to dazzle Newbury’s audiences.

3
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released rehearsal images of their upcoming production of Treasure Island. Check out the photos here!

4
THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December Photo
THE LIGHT PRINCESS Comes to The Albany in December

A modern electronic musical theatre reimagining of The Light Princess without an evil sorceress lurking in the woods – because our heroine just is who she is, and maybe she doesn’t need to change to fit in, maybe the world needs to change instead. A kiss from a prince isn't going to cut it this time.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed! Video
Listen to 'Tomorrow Starts Today' From BRONCO BILLY THE MUSICAL; Plus Full Cast Revealed!
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL Video
Watch the New Trailer for THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY Video
Photos & See New Images & Trailer for MAMMA MIA! THE PARTY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
SPAMALOT
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MOULIN ROUGE!
& JULIET

Recommended For You