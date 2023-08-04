Riverside Studios Reveals Winners of Bitesize Awards

The festival offered a taste of something new for everyone and ran at the Hammersmith venue from 3 -29 July 2023.  

Aug. 04, 2023

Riverside Studios Reveals Winners of Bitesize Awards

Riverside Studios has announced the winners of the inaugural Bitesize Awards for their 2023 Bitesize Festival, which marked the largest programme in its history.

From stand-up and musicals to drama and dance, the festival offered a taste of something new for everyone and ran at the Hammersmith venue from 3 -29 July 2023.  

The categories for the inaugural awards were: Most Entertaining Bite, Most Thought-Provoking Bite, Most Innovative Bite, The Writers’ Bite, The Directors’ Bite, the Young Critics’ Bite and the Audience’s Bite.

The Awards were judged by both a specially selected panel including audience members, industry experts and members of the Riverside Team.

The winners for the awards were:

Most Entertaining Bite – What's Your Budget

Two artists from South Africa - no electricity - no funding - just music. And stories.  Award-winning actor and musician Tankiso Mamabolo and award-winning actor and writer, Mpilo May are proud to present a showcase of original music all the way from South Africa.

Most Thought-Provoking Bite – Sophie

An autobiographical, one-woman show that transports its audience back to the 90s as we watch Emily navigate her way through womanhood and sisterhood with Sophie, who lives with Down syndrome.

Most Innovative Bite – God Forgive Us, We Have Burnt A Saint

Girlhood, godhood and begging to believed. Joan stands trial knowing her fate has been sealed from the moment she was born.  What happens when she finally gets to tell her story in her own words? An exploration into feminine strength and female volatility.

The Writer’s Bite – Ile

Embark on a captivating journey to Mauritius in "Île," the award-winning play taking the South African Theatre Scene by storm! Follow one girl's coming-of-age on her ancestral island, unearthing hidden secrets and peculiar characters.

The Director’s Bite – Fiji

The biting brainchild of “modern masterpiece” makers Clay Party and the “vividly stark” Conflicted Theatre, FIJI explores a relationship you might have only heard about in passing whispers… or on the news...

The Audience’s Choice – One Track Minds

OneTrackMinds is a live storytelling show, all about the life-changing power of music.  An engaging cross between Desert Island Discs, TED Talks and The Moth.

Special Commendations – Bacon; Run To The Nuns; Fat Tongue; Wildcat’s Last Waltz; Ivo Graham; Bossa Nova

Riverside Studios’ Executive Director Tony Lankester said of the awards and festival, “Hosting the Bitesize Festival is always exciting for Riverside - it gives a platform to new, fresh, interesting and diverse voices, and the work that these artists bring to our stage is thought-provoking and inspiring. We’ve loved the energy from artists and audiences this year - and look forward to welcoming everyone back for more bites in the future!”



