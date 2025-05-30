Review: TRANSPORT EXPLORERS: A LIVE SHOW, London Transport Museum

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



As part of the Transported by Culture initiative by the London Transport Museum, Director and CEO Elizabeth McKay has overseen the creation of a new family theatre production designed for children aged 5 to 11. Premiering in the Museum’s intimate Cubic Theatre in Covent Garden, Transport Explorers: A Live Show is an energetic and engaging adventure that fuses education with entertainment.

The story follows two trainee engineers racing against time to solve transport challenges drawn from London’s past, present, and imagined future. Their goal? To earn their ‘Planner,’ ‘Fixer,’ and ‘Dreamer’ badges and become fully qualified transport engineers. Along the way, the audience is treated to a dynamic blend of historical insight, science demonstrations, and interactive fun.

This clever concept is brought to life through a lively, fast-paced script by Rachel Barnett-Jones, who strikes a brilliant balance between historical detail, scientific wonder, and sheer theatrical joy. Director Nicola Shepherd demonstrates a deep understanding of young audiences, sustaining engagement throughout the full 60-minute runtime, no small feat in family theatre.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

The show is driven by its outstanding cast. Hattie Manton delights as the spirited and imaginative Jesse, while James Georgiou Zach brings infectious energy to the role of Kai. Both actors deserve high praise for their boundless enthusiasm, skilful audience interaction, and warm, inclusive rapport with the many young volunteers drawn into the action.

Visually, the production is just as strong. Designer Damien Stanton has created a vibrant, transport-themed set that is both visually striking and cleverly lit, with defined zones that help steer the audience through the story’s timeline.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

The show doesn’t just entertain, it sparks curiosity. From the 1800s’ engineering breakthroughs to the innovations driving today’s sustainable solutions, Transport Explorers celebrates the visionaries who shaped London’s transport systems.

My own children, aged 4 and 10, were utterly captivated — as was I. They especially loved the broom antics, the fizzy pop experiment, and the gaming-inspired sequence. So enjoyable was the experience that we left with a year-long museum membership in hand, eager to continue exploring.

A total treat, Transport Explorers: A Live Show is a glorious celebration of pioneers who put London on the move. So good at revelling in the progression of transport, we bought the year-long membership in search of the highlights in the museum. Hugely enjoyable and entertaining, we absolutely loved this lively, stimulating and educational show.

Transport Explorers: A Live Show runs until 1 June at the London Transport Museum.

Photo Credits: Mark Douet

