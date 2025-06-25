Review: THIS BITTER EARTH, Soho Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Bitter Earth , the UK directorial debut of Tony winner Billy Porter, is a play with a lot to say â€“ about race, about activism, and about love. But can all that complexity fit into a 90-minute play?Â

First produced in 2017, the show follows the twists and turns in the relationship between Jesse (Omari Douglas), a Black writer, and his boyfriend Neil (Alexander Lincoln), a white BLM activist. In its very concept, itâ€™s fantastic theatrical set-up, challenging preconceptions about interracial relationships. Neilâ€™s commitment to protest begins to drive a wedge between the pair, as his beliefs both echo and clash with Jesseâ€™s lived experience.Â

Playwright Harrison David Rivers tells Jesse and Neilâ€™s story through a series of vignettes, jumping across their timeline from their first meeting at a rally to their bitter end. There are moments of playful domesticity juxtaposed with scenes of devastating racial violence and brutal arguments between the couple. While an interesting way of looking at the fracturing of a relationship, this stylistic choice also robs the play of much of the emotional weight it could carry. Instead of being taken along on an emotional ride, following a love story from start to finish, audiences are asked to piece together what happened when, causing the narrative to lose its catharsis. This jigsaw-like structure also means there are times when the show feels too argument-heavy, as we see Douglas and Lincoln yell at each other about the same conflicts repeatedly.Â

The story in Riversâ€™ script is far from a straightforward romantic tragedy, however. Deeply integrated with the romance are issues of race and activism, tackling real life events such as the 2012 murder of Trayvon Martin and subsequent Million Hoodie March. Both characters' attitudes to the BLM movement are unexpected, and as the play progresses we see that both are near equally flawed in their ways of dealing with the way it affects their relationship. It's a refreshingly empathetic and nuanced take on a hard-hitting topic, which will speak to audience members of all backgrounds.Â

These characters have so much nuance, however, that the showâ€™s final message feels strangely murky. This Bitter Earthâ€™s marketing is plastered with taglines like â€˜Love Unconditionallyâ€™, â€˜Love Out Loudâ€™, and â€˜Take Care of Your Blessingsâ€™, but these arenâ€™t necessarily the sentiment the play gives out. It often feels less like a show about unconditional love and gratitude (although this is certainly part of it) as one about the under-discussed consequences of contemporary activism on interracial relationships.Â

Despite this, Billy Porter proves his directing chops with a series of stylish choices and big creative swings. The show has a distinctive voice and tone, with highlights including a sequence where the rows of audience members become a crowd of people for the characters to fight their way through. Not every choice lands, however: several of the transitions between scenes feel a little clunky, especially those involving a silk sheet waves in the air.Â

This sheet is a rare misfire in what is otherwise a show with slick, stylish design all round. Lighting designer Lee Curran makes powerful use of the light-up columns around the stage, which glow and flash to drive the story forward. This is echoed by intelligent use of projection screens, and a simple but effective set from designer Morgan Large.Â

But what about the cast? Omari Douglas, known for his role in Itâ€™s a Sin and many recent theatrical turns, lights up the stage as Jesse. He has a commanding stage presence, and emits the charm and artistry of Billy Porter, who has clearly shaped his portrayal. Alexander Lincoln (In From the Side, Emmerdale) brings a lot of passion to his role as Neil, but struggles occasionally with the US accent the show demands, and buckles somewhat under the scriptâ€™s weighty themes. Nonetheless, the pair have great chemistry and handle the showâ€™s most dramatic moments with skill and attention to detail.Â

This Bitter Earth certainly has a lot to say, but does it have too much? This is a play thatâ€™s stylish and intellectually stimulating, but one whose themes and ideas tend to overwhelm its scale and run-time. Regardless, thereâ€™s no denying that this is an excellent production of a bold and timely play.Â

This Bitter Earth runs at Soho Theatre (Dean Street Main Theatre) until 26 July

Cover Image Credit: Tristram Kenton

Â

