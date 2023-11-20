Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards

Review: THE LIFE SPORADIC OF JESS WILDGOOSE, Pleasance London

An interesting show with wonderful choreography, but it falls short with its storytelling

By: Nov. 20, 2023

“Jess Wildgoose is an optimist, honestly.”

After seeing the Voloz Collective’s incredible production of The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival this past August, I was looking forward to seeing their second show, The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose, which was playing at Pleasance London as a part of their “Best of Edinburgh Season.” Olivia Zerphy stars as the titular character, a young woman from Kansas who is determined to change the world of finance in New York City. She is joined on stage by fellow Voloz Collective members Paul Lofferon, Emily Wheatman and San Rayner, as well as Frederick Waxman, the live musician. 

Along with the fantastic choreography, Voloz Collective shines when the performers are given the chance to transform into a range of objects and living things, with some highlights including a sassy bird and a car, window wipers and squeaking noises included. The only props are one suitcase for each performer and these are also transformed throughout, acting as computer screens, desks and tables as well as other objects. 

Voloz Collective describes the show on its site as "Martin Scorsese meets Wes Anderson meets Pixar," which, after seeing the show, is not exactly the description that I would go for. Unfortunately, while the show shines with its choreography and effects through movement, it struggles to pull you into the story itself and throws in some pretty bizarre plot points, including one in which Jess decides to change her life based on a self-help book. 

One of the main issues is how the show cannot seem to decide on whether it is an absurdist comedy or a serious reflection on the financial crisis of 2008. There are harsh moments that look at suicide and mental health in the workplace and then one absolutely bizarre moment in which the keyboardist came out in nothing but a towel and proceeded to call a friend so they could explain a financial concept to the audience - the lack of clothing is not explained and the bit goes on for quite a bit longer than necessary. 

Ultimately, The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose is an interesting show with wonderful choreography but it falls short with its storytelling, making it difficult to connect with any of the characters. The ending is bizarre and incredibly quick, making for a final moment that leaves the audience debating whether they sound be applauding or not.

I would love to see more from the Voloz Collective, especially with a stronger focus on the story as they clearly have the physical performance aspects.

The Life Sporadic of Jess Wildgoose ran at Pleasance London on 16 November.

