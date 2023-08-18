EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth

A brilliant combination of physical theatre, live music, and narration that makes for a fantastic 70 minutes.

By: Aug. 18, 2023

POPULAR

EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews Photo 1 EDINBURGH 2023: BroadwayWorld's Edfringe Reviews
BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company Photo 2 BONNIE & CLYDE Producer Dan Looney Dismissed From His Own Company
David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices Photo 3 David Tennant Criticises 'Ludicrous' West End Ticket Prices
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GUNTER at Summerhall

Edinburgh Festival
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth I must begin this review by admitting that I typically am not the biggest fan of clowning and physical theatre, so I went into The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much with a bit of scepticism. Would I enjoy 70 minutes of a show like this? The answer? A surprisingly enthusiastic yes!

The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much tells the story of Roger (Paul Lofferon), a Frenchman who is living an average life in New York. His monotonous lifestyle is illustrated through repetitive movements from the cast who help him get ready for the day, catching the things he tosses into the air behind him and transforming into fellow New Yorkers like his secretary, Gretchen (Emily Wheatman). But, when Roger decides to make one small choice that’s different than his normal schedule, everything changes, leading him on a chase around the world to solve a mystery. 

One of the things that the Voloz Collective does best in this show is that the plot is constantly moving forward. Even though there is very little time to develop characters, we are able to gain so much insight into who they are through narration and their movements. Almost immediately, when the date was given as November 1963, I assumed that there would be something related to the Kennedy assassination, but I had no idea just how wild the journey to get there would be, which was an absolute thrill. 

Each of the cast members, including the musician who plays a part on stage several times, has their own unique style that brings something fresh to the production. I particularly loved the performance of one of the company members, Olivia Zerphy, who plays the woman with a red hat. Her performance reminded me of Broadway’s Amber Ardolino with her slick dancing and knowing smirk. 

Ultimately, The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much is a brilliant combination of physical theatre, live music, and narration that makes for a fantastic 70 minutes.

The Voloz Collective does a great job of keeping your attention throughout the entire show with movement, jokes, and costumes that will have you wanting more.

The Man Who Thought He Knew Too Much runs at Pleasance Courtyard, Forth at 12:20 from 18 to 28 August (no performance 23 August).




RELATED STORIES

1
Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE Photo
Edinburgh Deaf Festival Brings Trident Nuclear Missile Debate to the Stage In FASLANE

Among the highlights of the second annual Edinburgh Deaf Festival will be Faslane the award-winning play originally written and performed by Jenna Watt now specially adapted into British Sign Language (BSL). 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TED HILL: TRIES AND FAILS TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, Assembly George S Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: TED HILL: TRIES AND FAILS TO FIX CLIMATE CHANGE, Assembly George Square, The Crate

How do you fix climate change? Ted Hill thinks he has the answers.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: COWBOYS AND LESBIANS, Pleasance Dome

Cowboys and Lesbians, quite simply, does what it says on the tin. But it does so in a fiercely funny, heartwarming way that leaves you walking out with a big smile on your face. The show opens with two teenage girls, Noa and Nina, waiting for the school bus. They’re lovably awkward school nerds, imagining how their lives might look if they were in a cliche film. We are then transported to the film they are making up.

4
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: DAZZLING, TheSpace

Falling into the depths of obsession and addiction, Holly Sewell’s play Dazzling is a personal, perceptive one-woman-show from a talented team. Laying in her messy bedroom, we meet Alix (Charlie Scott-Hayes) as she complains about her boring summer school office job. Her story really starts when she goes on a night out with best friend Jan and meets Fiona. The pair begin a whirlwind romance, but as Alix falls deeper and deeper the relationship takes over her life a little too much. 

From This Author - Kat Mokrynski

Kat Mokrynski is currently a writer for BroadwayWorld UK, having previously written for BroadwayWorld as a part of the Student Blogger program from November 2019 to September 2022. Some of her favouri... (read more about this author)

EDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH, Pleasance Courtyard, ForthEDINBURGH 2023: Review: THE MAN WHO THOUGHT HE KNEW TOO MUCH, Pleasance Courtyard, Forth
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: GROW, Scottish Storytelling Centre, George Mackay Brown LibraryEDINBURGH 2023: Review: GROW, Scottish Storytelling Centre, George Mackay Brown Library
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS TURNER: VEGAS, BABY!, Underbelly, Bristo Square, ButtercupEDINBURGH 2023: Review: CHRIS TURNER: VEGAS, BABY!, Underbelly, Bristo Square, Buttercup
EDINBURGH 2023: Review: JEREMY SEGWAY: A LIFE OUT OF BALANCE, Bedlam TheatreEDINBURGH 2023: Review: JEREMY SEGWAY: A LIFE OUT OF BALANCE, Bedlam Theatre

Videos

Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September Video Video: Watch the Trailer For A LITTLE LIFE, Coming to Cinemas in September
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ian Smith: Crushing
Monkey Barrel Comedy (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schërzo
Pleasance Courtyard (Beyond (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WILD ONION
Gilded Ballon Patter Hoose (2/08-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Night: I Have A Girlfriend
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/25-11/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mervyn Stutter’s Pick of the Fringe
Pleasance Courtyard (Pleasance One) (8/05-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Diana: The Untold and Untrue Story
Pleasance Dome (King Dome) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Morton, Burke & Fry
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/24-10/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mark Thomas in England & Son
Tron Theatre (9/14-9/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Motherwell Concert Hall (11/08-11/08)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You