Review: THE DIANA MIXTAPE, HERE, Outernet

There’s a new Queen in town, and her name is Keala Settle, with five pop princesses all called Diana, keen on stealing her limelight. The Diana Mixtape, currently lighting up HERE at Outernet, is a glitter-soaked, pop-powered celebration of the People’s Princess, unlike anything London has seen before. Blending drag spectacle, West End flair, and irresistible chart-toppers, this high-camp musical concert is less a traditional biopic and more a fabulously queer fever dream.

Taking on the tiara were drag royalty Courtney Act, Divina De Campo, Rosé, Kitty Scott-Claus, and Priyanka, each delivering their own take on Diana’s legacy with sass and stilettos. Sashaying through a journey of heartbreak whilst defying royal protocol, the ensemble find touching emotional resonance, by reiterating the impact of the level of loss to the nation, of a true icon.

Efforts are made to showcase Lady Di’s charitable achievements, which still lead the way in ethics and the responsibility in terms of fame. Each performer brings something unique to the stage with particular talent in Rosé’s stage presence and stunning voice, Priyanka’s fierce energy, Divina’s personality and confidence, Kitty’s bold directness and Courtney’s satirical spice, creating a varied portrait of a woman who was truly loved internationally.

Keala Settle, excels with powerhouse vocals in the divine role of Queen Elizabeth II with commanding presence and unexpected poignancy. She delivers both gravitas and comic relief, grounding the spectacle with a reminder of the very real royal tensions which Diana faced, albeit via the medium of musical hits.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson Photography

The playlist is packed with pop hits reimagined with cheeky lyrical twists and sharp but amusing choreography by Taz Hoesli. Director and producer Christopher D. Clegg ensures the pace never drops, weaving music, fashion throwbacks, and camp commentary into a wildly entertaining performance.

There are moments when the show teeters on sensory overload, with some gags feeling stretched, but these are minor flaws in an otherwise dazzling tribute. What The Diana Mixtape lacks in subtlety, it more than makes up for in heart, humour, and sheer joy. It’s a tribute not just to Diana, but to those who have experienced rejection and heartbreak, but importantly fought on.

Standout performances come in the form of Lucinda Lawrence as the scene stealing Camilla and Noel Sullivan as Charles.

My main gripe is at £50 for standing tickets, unless you are tall, it’s worth paying the extra for the sitting tickets, as the show spans 90 minutes with no interval, but has an open bar.

Photo Credit: Harry Elletson Photography

A Royal riot of pop, pride, and the peoples Princess via powerhouse fun, watch out for Billie Eilish’s "Bad Guy" with token James Hewitt, and a stunning reverse strip of Diana’s wedding images projected onto a dress, with a special mention for River Smith in costumes. The Revenge dress sequence is a total smoke show visually, with five excellent black dresses, enhancing their dramatic appearance.

Di-conic, Doe-Eyed, Di-namite, and Di-lightful, this show delivers.

The Diana Mixtape, at HERE at Outernet, runs from until 10 August

Photo Credits: Harry Elletson Photography

