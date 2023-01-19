Review Roundup: ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US Opens at Menier Chocolate Factory

Alex Edelman: Just For Us is now playing at the Menier Chocolate Factory.

Just For Us takes the audience through hilarious anecdotes from Alex Edelman's life - his Olympian brother AJ, an unconventional holiday season, and a gorilla that can do sign language - but at its centre is an astonishing and frighteningly relevant story. After a string of anti-Semitic abuse is directed at Edelman online, he decides to covertly attend a gathering of White Nationalists in New York City and comes face to face with the people behind the keyboards. The result is a hair-raising encounter that gives Just For Us its title and final, jaw-dropping twist. The production reunites Edelman with director Adam Brace - who have collaborated since 2014.

Just For Us is at the Menier Chocolate Factory until 26 February.

See what the critics are saying...

Kat Mokrynski, BroadwayWorld: Ultimately, Edelman is a master at his craft who keeps you laughing, questioning, and empathising throughout the 90-minute show. Just For Us is the type of comedy show that will have you laughing until you snort, nodding along to statements in an eerily similar fashion to those at the White Nationalist meeting, and even questioning your own religious beliefs and exactly how far your empathy can go.

Matt Wolf, London Theatre: Just for Us finds the general in the specific, the politically impassioned in the deeply personal: let's just say that the unfolding mutual admiration society between Edelman and his British public looks unlikely to abate anytime soon.