Review: POP OFF, MICHELANGELO!, Underbelly Boulevard Soho

Pop Off, Michelangelo! might just be the gayest show in London right now. And that’s saying a lot. But this high camp new musical, overflowing with pop culture references, has to be seen to be believed.

The show transports us to the Renaissance – no, not Beyonce’s hit album, the other one. When best friends Mike and Leo come out to each other, their main concern is that God might not be the biggest fan of gays. So what can they do about it? Talk to the Pope of course! From art school to the Vatican, they’re hoping their creative talents can show the big man that they deserve a place in heaven – the afterlife, not the club – after all.

Max Eade & Aidan MacColl

Image Credit: Danny with a Camera

Dylan MarcAurele’s one-act musical extravaganza is absolutely packed with pop culture, gay culture, and musical theatre references. From Legally Blonde: the Musical to Glee to Devil Wears Prada, the writing is full to the brim with easter eggs, making the show truly laugh-a-minute. You definitely need a bit of MT knowledge to pick up on everything, and to be fairly chronically online, but for those of us who fall neatly into that target audience, it’s incredibly fun.

MarcAurele draws on pantomime and satire, but shapes all his spoofs and punchlines into what is actually a surprisingly compelling narrative. Mike and Leo are torn apart by religious homophobia, and the show focuses on their friendship in a way that’s genuinely quite touching. As cliche as it may sound, this really is a show that focuses on queer joy, and builds a raucous, fun-filled atmosphere of people who are all in on the joke. Sure, there are some scenes and lines which fall a little flat, but it’s never enough to subtract from the fun of it all.

Sev Keoshgerian & Laura Sillett

Image Credit: Danny with a Camera

But what’s a new musical without some good music? Luckily, the tunes in Pop Off, Michelangelo! are extremely catchy. Highlights include ‘It’s a Networking Event’, which will hit home for anyone who’s been subjected to name badges and awkward intros, and closing number ‘An Eternity With You’, which gets stuck in your head before it’s even reached the final chorus. There are a couple of forgettable songs, but the quality of music, and especially of the harmonies, is far beyond what you’d expect from a campy, fringey new musical.

And it certainly doesn’t hurt that the cast boast brilliant vocals. Max Eade as Michelangelo is a particular standout, with West End-worthy vocal chops, and his duets with Aidan MacColl as Leonardo are full of gorgeous harmonies. Another standout is Aoife Haakenson, whose many roles include both the devil and Marisa Tomei – trust me, you just have to see it. Her big song. ‘Pick Me Girl’, is a fabulous spoof of the nine o’clock number.

The Cast

Image Credit: Danny with a Camera

While Haakenson’s slick riffs and powerful belt really elevate the ensemble numbers, there’s not really a weak link in sight: Victoria Justice’s ‘I think we all sing’ has never been more true. The only issue is that sound levels mean it’s often tricky to make out the lyrics – which is a real shame, given how many quips are hidden in the musical numbers.

Pop Off, Michelangelo! has really, well, popped off since its original run at last year’s Edinburgh Fringe. While the jokes were always there, the original run was somewhat lacking energy and polish – this new production levels up the show exactly as needed. It really fills the (very swanky) new Underbelly Soho venue, which is also thanks to Joe McNeice, Emily Bestow & PJ McEvoy’s glittering set design, complete with towering Roman pillars. Director McNeice also makes the most of the theatre’s balconies and aisles, which really boosts the energy of the room. Sundeep Saini's choreography also helps infuse the show with a funky modern pop sensibility.

The Cast

Image Credit: Danny with a Camera

Spectacularly camp and full of heart, this musical is undeniably a fabulous gay night out. Its crazy mixture of references – from Drag Race to the musical Parade – makes it an instant cult hit. In the words of Camp Rock… ‘She’s really good.’

Pop Off, Michelangelo! runs at Underbelly Boulevard Soho until 13 July

Image Credit: Danny with a Camera

