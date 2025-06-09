Review: OVERHEARD IN A TOWER BLOCK, Little Angel Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Overheard in a Tower Block at the Little Angel Theatre Studios is a raw and honest insight into young life, parental separation and the experiences of living in a high rise flat. The play is imaginatively crafted from the original poetry of the same name. The interpretation blends puppetry and myths such as the dark lessons from Prometheus, to tell a powerful story of urban life.

Based on Waterstones' Children’s Laureate Joseph Coelho O.B.E's collection of celebrated poems, the play provides a heartfelt look into a child’s world through rhythmic verse and a visually imaginative lens, with the use of effective projection and shadow work.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

The production highlights themes of insecurity, loneliness, and ultimately hope for the future. By not shying away from struggle, the plot is accessible, relatable and engaging for the audience. The cast is a two hander by actor Elliott Bornemann as Sebastian (Seb) and Clarke Joseph-Edwards supports the action by multi-roling all of the remaining characters.

The duo keeps the flow of the piece and deliver the poetry earnestly, such as ‘The Pen Ponds’, ‘Richmond Park’ and the heart wrenching ‘Disappearing Act’, the latter describing the experience of acutely observing parental missing items in a gradual move out of home by their Dad. Bornemann as Seb brings the elite energy of youth to the character, relishing the verse and grounding the poetic language in genuine human experience.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

The puppetry is strikingly expressive, but in the cases of Sarah the bully, the spikey pencil face teacher and the headmaster, these three puppets are quite terrifying despite intention. Seb’s engagement with the puppets, capture his complex emotions with clarity. The puppet of the wise librarian is a spectacular open book and trolley cart figure, which is a joy and the ethereal underwater muse fuses Seb’s world together in a sequence which all at once strikes mixed feelings of mortality, worry and environmental sustainability. The finish of the muses plastic bags creating a floaty body, bringing excellent movement to the scene.

The clever set design by Oliver Hyams and Daniel Southwell transforms the stage into a collection of looming tower blocks, echoing the varied lives within. The performance is underscored by an evocative soundscape and gentle music that enhances the emotional depth without overwhelming the quieter moments by Ian Oakley.

My ten-year-old most enjoyed an excellent comedic scene of gaming, which was gloriously expressed. I was struck by the unravelling of the inner world of the child, painfully searching for reasons for the collapse of the familial unit.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

What makes this production essential, is its emotional honesty. An excellent sequence on self-regulation unfolded due to the build-up of pressure, by the taunting of the unpleasant bully combined with an unsupportive supply teacher, creating an internal storm of tension and anxiety. This insightful look at the process of perceived negative behaviour is a masterclass in why trauma informed practice is sorely needed in schools and why our young people need support, deeper understanding and certainly not archaic judgement and punishment.

Overheard in a Tower Block is a significant piece of children’s theatre, opening up a narrative on hardships, unstable and unsettling home lives and interpretations of fearful experiences. Visually Overheard in a Tower Block is an arresting experience, that brings waves of reflections to follow and would do well to exist as part of a theatre in education tour for schools.

Overheard in a Tower Block runs until 27 July at Little Angel Theatre Studios.

Photo Credits: Ellie Kurttz

