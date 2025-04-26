Review: GLADIATOR IN CONCERT, Royal Albert Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



It is now a rather incredible twenty five years since Ridley Scott's Gladiator came to our cinema screens, making a star of Russell Crowe and cementing the soundtrack's reputation as one of most captivating of its time. As such, it seems fitting that the Royal Albert Hall has included it in its wonderful Films in Concert series and what a moving and enthralling experience it is to hear that remarkable soundtrack live.

Because as magnificent as the film itself looks; from the epic battle scenes in Germania (which were actually filmed in Farnham, Surrey), remarkable CGI imagery of ancient Rome, to the beautifully crafted costumes, it would be very different without the soundtrack. As ever, these concerts give an opportunity to really appreciate the contribution of a soundtrack to a film. Without a soundtrack, a film is a much lesser art.

In an epic journey through slavery to gladiatorial contests in the Colliseum, we follow Roman General Maximus as he sets out to avenge the death of his family, murdered by corrupt Emperor Commodus. With Academy Award-winning performances from Russell Crowe and Joaquin Phoenix (as the unhinged and deeply creepy emperor) and Oliver Reed taking his last bow as slave trader Proximo, the quality of film and storyline remains undimmed.

The Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra take on the sweeping score with aplomb, conducted with both vigour and subtlety by Timothy Henty. The Philharmonia Chorus add depth and atmosphere that re-enforces the innate the mood of the film's ancient Roman setting, providing a sense of grandeur and majesty.

Iconic is an overused term, but Hans Zimmer and Lisa Gerard's score has endured for a quarter of a century and many tracks are still instantly recognisable. The soundtrack was nominated for an Academy Award in 2001 (won by another Film in Concert, Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon), a Grammy and a BAFTA, winning a Golden Globe and a Critics' Choice Award.

Much of the success of the score is due to the gorgeously serene orchestral elements and choral arrangements, but also the ethereal vocals of Gerrard herself. In the concert, these are performed by Clara Sanabras, who is no stranger to film soundtracks, featuring in many such The Hobbit and The Hunger Games. Sanbras has a clarity and almost haunting quality to her voice which fits the film beautifully.

The use of ancient ethnic instruments, such as the duduk and the ney, adds a layer of authenticity to the score that the orchestra bring out perfectly.

This score has the ability to immerse the listener in the very essence of the film. The opening track “Progeny” starts softly and almost eerily, with some rather ominous woodwinds sounding through before slow, low-pitched brass and serene strings join in. "Wheat" introduces those beautiful vocals, moving to the marching drum beat and majestic brass.

"The Battle", a large scale orchestral track, dramatic and climactic with intense war drums build the sense of power. It has many suggestions of Zimmer's future work on Pirates Of The Caribbean in style, as well as some very clear references to Holst's "Mars" from The Planets. “Earth” introduces one of the best theme of the score, a gently moving motif for the afterlife and the loss of Maximus’ family.

The use of a particularly malevolent motif for Commodus and heroic one for Maximus slide in and out throughout. Those wondrous vocals return in the peaceful “Elysium” alongside similarly serene strings. The final two tracks of the score do not disappoint; “Honor Him” puts gently noble brass right at the forefront and “Now We Are Free” then makes absolutely exquisite use of vocals once again. A suitably serene and emotional ending.

The Films in Concert series always delivers, but with this orchestra and vocals, Gladiator is something really special. Don't miss this one.

Gladiator in Concert runs until 27 April, The Films In Concert Series at the Royal Albert Hall continues with RRR on 11 May

Reader Reviews