Review: BBC PROMS: MARVIN GAYE - PRINCE OF SOUL, Royal Albert Hall

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At 7pm on Friday, wildfire alerts pinged on phones across the UK - but for those of us in the Royal Albert Hall it served as an early warning system for the heat that would be generated by the BBC Proms tribute to Marvin Gaye. Backed by the BBC Concert Orchestra and the LJ Singers, assembled artists Luke James, Vula Malinga, CHERISE, Wayne Hernandez, and BAELY turned the soul up to eleven, giving everyone in the auditorium a night to remember.

Why a Marvin Gaye Prom now? The fact that it’s 55 years since the release of his concept album What’s Going On may be a contributing factor. Its interrogation of war, social injustice, police brutality and the abuse of the environment still hits home today, making it both a timely and prescient record. The concert itself celebrated the duality of Gaye, known as much for this album as he is for his vast collection of love songs - be that from his duets with Tammi Terrell (among others) or his later, more provocative hits such as “Let’s Get It On” and “Sexual Healing”. Marvin Gaye’s influence continues to this day, as proven by the guest vocalists demonstrating their skills at the concert itself.

Kicking off with “I Heard It Through the Grapevine” was a bold choice, Luke James setting the bar incredibly high for all of the performances to follow. His vocals are practically dripping with soul, and his charismatic presence was clear for everyone to see from the moment he slunk onto the stage like a panther - his effortless performance definitely left the audience wanting more.

Vula Malinga and Wayne Hernandez

The various duets sprinkled throughout the night also proved to be popular moments, in particular the Motown stylings of “It Takes Two” and act one closer “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough”, Vula Malinga performing with first Wayne Hernandez and then BAELY to deliver these shots of musical joy. A double act of a different kind emerged as the second half opened with the instantly recognisable guitar lick of “Let’s Get It On”, Luke James first seducing the entire Royal Albert Hall before turning his attention to one of the cellists, who gamely played along with his musical wooing.

CHERISE and Wayne Hernandez frequently appeared together, displaying a natural chemistry while their vocals gelled beautifully; “Ain’t Nothing Like The Real Thing” was perhaps their finest moment in this historic auditorium. As well as excelling in duets, Vula Malinga demonstrated her range with a pitch perfect performance of “Mercy, Mercy Me (The Ecology)” - and BAELY’s smooth rendition of “Sunny” became another in a long line of memorable moments.

After getting the entire hall on their feet during “After The Dance”, Luke James made a popular return to perform an extended version of “Sexual Healing”. Ending the number with the LJ Singers seemed only to fuel him further, as he then gave a quick a cappella reprise - to the audience’s delight, and the amusement of the orchestra.

Conductor Edwin Outwater also had another unforgettable event lined up for the audience, as he revealed that the orchestra would “join in with the voice of Marvin himself” for a performance of “Distant Lover”, thanks to Gaye’s family granting permission. “It may be from a distance, but we know he’s with us tonight.”

Ending the night with “You’re All I Need to Get By”, assembling all of the guest artists onstage and employing the audience as a massive choir was an inspired move. The feeling of togetherness in the room peaked at this moment, and sent the audience on their way with a spring in their step and a tune stuck in their minds. Hearing some of these songs performed at the Proms felt like a cultural reset - long may these occasions continue.

The BBC Proms run at the Royal Albert Hall until 12 September

Photo credits: BBC/Andy Paradise

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