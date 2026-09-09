Gate Theatre Will Close After Nearly Fifty Years

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The Trustees and Chair of The Gate Theatre have announced the closure of its operations: marking the end of nearly 50 years of championing International Artists, radical storytelling, and new ways of imagining theatre. The company Will Close at the end of October 2026.

The closure follows several years of survival in a precarious funding climate. Factors that have led to this decision have included: increased competition for funds from trusts and foundations; rising production costs; a lack of regular subsidy; and historically, the loss of the company's permanent home in Notting Hill.

Whilst the Gate has been incredibly fortunate to receive vital grant support from key supporters that have made it possible to deliver extraordinary work under incredible pressure, after several years of short-term success it has become apparent that this is not sustainable in the long-term.

Founded in 1979 above a pub in Notting Hill, the Gate was established with the mission of bringing ground-breaking international theatre to London audiences. Over the past four decades it became known as one of the country's most distinctive and influential theatre companies, offering a platform for some of the most radical artists, writers and directors from across the world, and launching the careers of some of the UK’s most important theatrical talent.

Following the COVID-19 pandemic and a re-evaluation of the physical accessibility limitations of the Notting Hill venue, the Gate took up new residence at Theatro Technis in Camden in July 2022. In November of the same year, it was announced that the Gate would no longer be a National Portfolio Organisation from April 2023, meaning a 100% cut in funding from Arts Council England.

Nevertheless, the 2023 season at Theatro Technis was a success, featuring the critically acclaimed Bootycandy, HOT IN HERE and Brassic FM. In recent years, the Gate successfully transformed from a building-based theatre into a dynamic producer-led organisation, allowing it to sustain its founding mission whilst developing new ways of working with artists and audiences. Its programme continued to reach new communities, support emerging voices and create opportunities for artists at every stage of their careers.

Since exiting the National Portfolio in 2022 the Gate has employed 128 freelancers and reached over 300 participants through its Gateways programme of workshops, masterclasses, networking and artist development opportunities. Its partnership with Woven Voices also saw record-breaking submissions for the Woven Voices Prize for Playwriting, the UK’s only prize specifically celebrating the talent of first-generation migrant artists.

The Gate’s recent artistic programme demonstrated the continuing appetite for its work. Wish You Were Here, staged at Theatro Technis in 2024, sold out and achieved 150% of its financial projection, with 89% of its audience attending the Gate for the first time. Scenes from the Climate Era, directed by current Artistic Lead Atri Banerjee at the Playground Theatre in 2025, received widespread critical acclaim, including multiple four- and five-star reviews and an OffWestEnd Award for Best Production.

Chair of the Board, Rahul Streatfeild-Sinha, said, "For generations of artists, the Gate has represented a place where international perspectives could be placed at the centre of British theatre; where experimentation has been welcomed; and where audiences could encounter stories, artists and ideas from beyond their immediate experience. It is with an extremely heavy heart that the Board has come to the decision to close. In the first instance, my fellow Trustees and I would like to commend the staff, whose perspicacity has been tremendous in keeping the company going these last years. Its closure is a profound loss, but at the same time, we celebrate all that has been achieved. I am profoundly grateful to everyone who has been part of the journey."

Interim Executive Director, Alice Linnane, said, "The Gate has faced many challenges over its history: however, the tenacity of the staff and artists who believed in the vision of the theatre always saw it through. Its closure is an acute loss for our industry and for artists. Like so many arts organisations across the UK, we have been operating in an incredibly difficult climate. Funding that reduces in real terms year on year, rising costs, and a fiercely competitive fundraising environment have left many of us living hand-to-mouth, and this has unfortunately become impossible to sustain.

We are hugely thankful to all our stakeholders who has made our work possible over the last few years, from artists, to audiences, to our fiercely committed Board and key supporters, all of whom have enabled us to keep championing international voices.

Our alumni have shaped what our industry looks like today. My resounding hope is that the artists we have been working with over the last few years will continue that legacy. That they will become the leaders that champion international perspectives, radical stories and seek always to reimagine what theatre can be."

Artistic Lead, Atri Banerjee, said, "Even without bricks and mortar, the Gate has always been a place that has understood that looking outward is the best way to look more closely at oneself; where artists could arrive with different languages, different traditions, different perspectives, and be met with curiosity, encouragement and support.

It has been the hugest honour to help lead the artistic mission of the organisation through trying times, to pivot the business model, and keep delivering work for our communities and audiences, alongside Alice, the Board, and everyone who has worked for the company these last few years. I am inordinately proud to have been part of the company’s legacy.

The Gate is closing, but the international, experimental and generous spirit it has championed will continue in the artists and audiences who have been changed by it."

The Gate would like to thank the many supporters over the years who have made our work possible. Most recently, Arts Council England, the Backstage Trust and Big Issue Invest have all been incredibly generous in their advocacy and support. We have been lucky to work with a great many passionate individuals whose belief in international storytelling has benefited artists and audiences time and time again, through donations, partnerships, community and solidarity.

The Gate will spend the coming months honouring its artists, audiences, staff, partners and supporters and celebrating the extraordinary body of work created throughout its history, including hosting a private event at The Royal Court Theatre the afternoon of Sunday 20 September.

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