Video: BULL Production Trailer Released At Park Theatre

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BULL has a new production trailer from Park Theatre, giving audiences a first proper look at Deafinitely Theatre's staging of Mike Bartlett's drama ahead of its London run. The clip, shot by Frazer Cobb, follows an earlier rehearsal video and offers a more finished glimpse of the production before it opens.

Written by Mike Bartlett, Bull traps four colleagues in a meeting room as jobs are put on the line and unspoken rules of survival take over. The production is described as a strained and unsettling look at workplace bullying, power and the erosion of empathy under pressure, mixing dark humor with discomfort as alliances shift and cruelty surfaces. Its central question, posed directly in the show's own materials, is blunt: how far will people go to protect themselves.

The production is directed by Paula Garfield MBE, Deafinitely Theatre's Artistic Director, and is presented in the company's bilingual style, blending British Sign Language with creative captions. Bull marks Deafinitely's second adaptation of a Bartlett play, following its Off West End Award-winning 2017 production of Contractions. The show is staged in partnership with Birmingham Rep and Park Theatre, running Wednesday, September 30 through Saturday, October 24.

Park Theatre previously shared a rehearsal trailer for the production, also filmed by Frazer Cobb, showing the cast preparing before this newer footage arrived. That earlier clip offered an early glimpse at the four-person cast working through the play's tense meeting-room setting.

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