Video: Rufus Hound, Susie Blake and Carla Mendonça in THE OTHER SIDE OF MURDER Trailer

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An all new trailer has been released for the UK tour of The Other Side of Murder, showing a first look of the production starring Rufus Hound, Susie Blake and Carla Mendonça. Check out the video here!

Rufus Hound (One Man, Two Guvnors, Wind in the Willows, The Mesmerist) stars as TV medium Darius Divine alongside Susie Blake (Victoria Wood, Coronation Street and Torben Betts’ Murder in the Dark and Murder at Midnight) as Miriam, Carla Mendonça (Coronation Street, My Parents are Aliens) as Susannah, Aisha Jawando (Hamilton the Musical, Tina: The Musical) as Laura, Beth Lilly (The Play That Goes Wrong, Grantchester) as Jen, and Andy McLeod (Murder at Midnight, Cosmic) as Jason/understudy Darius. Completing the cast are understudies Maddy Banks, Oliver Byng and Sarah Lawn.

When celebrated TV medium Darius Divine, host of hit light-entertainment show The Other Side, plans a cosy family dinner, he expects awkward small talk. He doesn’t expect his pregnant lover, his Gilbert and Sullivan obsessed mother-in-law, or a night of ghostly visitations and explosive revelations. As dinner burns and tensions rise, the line between performance and reality begins to shatter. Secrets surface. Jealousies ignite. And a final twist lands that no one will see coming.

The creative team includes Director Philip Franks, Writer Torben Betts, Designer Colin Falconer, Lighting Designer Jason Taylor, Sound Designer and Composer Max Pappenheim, Illusion Designer John Bulleid, Casting Director Emma Sylvester and Associate Director Joshua Miles. The Production Manager is Brian Watson, the Costume Supervisor is Chrissy Maddison and the Props Supervisor is Katie Balmforth.

The Other Side of Murder 2026/27 tour dates are Theatr Clwyd, Mold (4-12 Sept); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (15-19 Sept); New Theatre, Cardiff (22-26 Sept); Queen’s Theatre, Barnstaple (29 Sept - 3 Oct); Devonshire Park Theatre, Eastbourne (5-10 Oct); Gaiety Theatre, Dublin (13-17 Oct); Blackpool Grand Theatre (20-24 Oct); Churchill Theatre, Bromley (2-7 Nov); Palace Theatre, Southend (9-14 Nov); Mayflower Studios, Southampton (16-21 Nov); Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe (18-23 Jan); Derby Theatre (26-30 Jan); Malvern Theatres (2-6 Feb); Royal & Derngate, Northampton (8-13 Feb); Darlington Hippodrome (16-20 Feb); Leeds Playhouse (23-27 Feb), Salisbury Playhouse (9-13 March) and Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (16-20 March). More venues are to be announced.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 43 Days 18 Hrs 25 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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