Cast Set For THE MASTER BUILDER at Arcola Theatre

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The cast has been announced for The Master Builder, opening at Arcola Theatre this October. Performances will run Wednesday 16 October - Saturday 21 November.

Ibsen's blazing classic, adapted by the prolific David Edgar, directed by Artistic Director Mehmet Ergen and starring Olivier-nominated actor Greg Hicks as Halvard Solness, a celebrated architect at the height of his fame, attempting to secure his legacy whilst the past resurfaces around him.

As the young and beguiling Hilde Wangel, rising talent Louisa Binder (Your Fault: London, Amazon) plays alongside acclaimed actress Jade Williams (Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare's Globe & Tour) as the devoted Kaja Fosli. Solness' wife, Aline Solness, is brought to life by award-winning actor Sally George (People, Places and Things, National Theatre).

Ryan Wichert (The Queen's Gambit, Netflix) and Robin Hooper (The Office, BBC) come together as son and father, Ragnar and Knut Brovik, with Peter Guinness (Richard III, Arcola Theatre) as Doctor Herdal. Joining the ensemble as understudy Ragnar is Josh Picton.

From Arcola Theatre Artistic Director, Mehmet Ergen, and one of British Theatre’s most prolific playwrights, David Edgar, comes a striking new staging of Ibsen’s most personal work; exploring artistic ambition, the cost of power and the legacies we leave behind.

When greatness becomes obsession, what must be sacrificed? Critics Circle-awarded and Olivier-nominated actor Greg Hicks (Coriolanus, Old Vic) stars as Halvard Solness, a celebrated architect at the height of his fame, attempting to secure his legacy whilst the past resurfaces around him. As the young and beguiling Hilde Wangel, rising talent Louisa Binder (Your Fault: London, Amazon) plays alongside acclaimed actress Jade Williams (Juliet in Romeo and Juliet, Shakespeare’s Globe & Tour) as the devoted Kaja Fosli. Solness’ wife, Aline Solness, is brought to life by award-winning actor Sally George (People, Places and Things, National Theatre).

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