Video: NIGHT CITY Trailer Released at Southwark Playhouse
The clip previews a drama following London's rideshare and delivery workers through the night.
Southwark Playhouse has posted a new trailer for Night City, offering a glimpse of the production currently running at the venue through October 3. The clip promotes the show as a sharply funny drama about love, loss, and standing united against corruption, drawing on a four-star review from ReviewsGate that called it a night to remember.
Night City centers on the lives of gig workers who keep London running through the night, with a story built around a rideshare driver and a waitress whose paths cross. According to a prior BroadwayWorld review of the production, the play follows Jack and Tia, who occupy opposing ends of the spectrum in how they view their work, in what the review described as an unflinching love letter to London.
The trailer was shot by videographer Adam Nightingale and gives audiences a preview of the mood and setting of the piece before its run concludes this fall at Southwark Playhouse.
Playwright Max Wilkinson previously wrote a guest blog for BroadwayWorld describing the inspiration behind Night City, recalling an encounter with a delivery driver's accident scene on the Old Kent Road that shaped his interest in telling the stories of London's invisible workforce. Read BroadwayWorld's review of Night City for more on the production.
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