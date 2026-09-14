StarKid Will Return to London With NERDY PRUDES MUST DIE

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StarKid, the cult-favourite theatre company, will return to London in 2027 with Nerdy Prudes Must Die, written by Nick and Matt Lang with music and lyrics by Jeff Blim. This time, they're bringing even more screams, bigger laughs and a bloody good time AND the entire original cast!

Directed and choreographed by Lauren Lopez, the London run of Nerdy Prudes Must Die will feature Will Branner as Max Jägerman, Mariah Rose Faith Casillas as Steph Lauter, Bryce Charles as Detective Shapiro, Corey Dorris as Mayor Lauter, Angela Giarratana as Grace Chasity, Lauren Lopez as Ruth Fleming, Jon Matteson as Richie Lipschitz, Curt Mega as Officer Bailey, Joey Richter as Peter Spankoffski and Kim Whalen as Miss Mulberry.

Following this year’s sell-out West End run of The Guy Who Didn’t Like Musicals, StarKid’s next hit musical storms into The Apollo Theatre on Saturday 6 February for a strictly limited run playing to Sunday 7 March.

At Hatchetfield High, the school’s biggest losers accidentally unleash an ancient evil: a murderous spirit with a deadly vendetta against nerds. Now Grace Chasity, and a gloriously chaotic gang of social outcasts must face a bully from beyond the grave before Hatchetfield becomes his latest victim.

Packed with killer songs, razor-sharp comedy and shocking twists, Nerdy Prudes Must Die is a thrilling rollercoaster of laughs and screams.

Class starts 6 February 2027. Final Bell 7 March 2027. Don't miss your chance to survive the halls of Hatchetfield High.

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