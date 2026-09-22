Video: Behind the Scenes of TEETH 'N' SMILES Cast Recording at National Theatre

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National Theatre UK has posted a behind-the-scenes video documenting the cast recording session for Teeth 'N' Smiles, the rock play now streaming on National Theatre at Home. The footage offers a glimpse into how the production's original music was captured for release, coinciding with the show's availability on the streaming platform.

Teeth 'N' Smiles is David Hare's play about a band's collapse amid the wreckage of youthful rebellion, centered on lead singer Maggie Frisby, once a voice of 1960s counterculture and the punk movement, now disillusioned and broke. Fifty years after the play's original run at the Royal Court, this staging brings the story back with Rebecca Lucy Taylor, known for her music as Self Esteem, taking on the role of Maggie. The production comes from Wessex Grove and Gavin Kalin Productions.

Design work on the staging includes set design by Chloe Lamford and costume design by Alex Mullins, according to The National Theatre. The production photography for the release comes courtesy of Helen Murray for ArenaPAL.

The behind-the-scenes clip gives audiences a sense of how the band's music, central to the play's depiction of a rock group's disintegration, was translated into a studio recording. Teeth 'N' Smiles is available to stream in full on ntathome.com.

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