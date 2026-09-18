AKA Appoints Elizabeth Furze As Global CEO

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AKA has announced the appointment of Liz Furze as Global CEO, as the agency moves toward a more connected global model across the US and UK.

Furze joined AKA in London in 2001 and relocated to New York in 2008 to establish its US business. Over the past 18 years, she has led AKA New York’s growth from a start-up operation into the market-leading agency it is today.

She will remain based in New York while spending more time in the UK and taking responsibility for AKA globally.

Her appointment marks the agency’s next stage of evolution, bringing teams and expertise closer together across markets while maintaining the strong local leadership, client relationships and market knowledge that have long defined AKA.

Liz Furze said, “AKA has always been entrepreneurial at heart. From my earliest days in London through to building the New York business, the instinct has been the same: stay close to our clients, keep questioning the expected, and never get too comfortable with the way things have always been done.”

“The opportunity now is to apply that mindset to what our clients need from us today. That means moving faster, connecting talent more effectively across markets, and creating more fluid ways for our creative, media and technology teams to work together. I want our leadership to stay close to the work and AKA to remain as nimble, responsive and entrepreneurial as it has always been.”

AKA is a global marketing and advertising agency specializing in live entertainment, theater, arts and culture, attractions and destinations. With teams in New York, London and across the UK, AKA brings together strategy, creative, media, data and audience insight, technology, social and partnerships to help clients build audiences, drive demand and grow culturally significant brands and experiences.

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