Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park Theatre

Review: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park Theatre

Why is dating in the twenty-first century so hard?

Nov. 17, 2022  

Review: ANYTHING WITH A PULSE, Park Theatre A meet-cute framed by desperation, booze and The Killers' "Mr Brightside" is the kicking off point for Anything With A Pulse, written and directed by Eliana Ostro.

That first conversation with someone you really fancy is probably the most awkward experience on this planet. Evolution for some reason has decided that that is the point when we lose moisture from our mouths, blood from our brains and common sense from wherever we store that. The mere fact that people do get together and have relationships flies in the face of the biological impediments and is frankly something of a minor miracle of life.

Wading through the emotional cesspit that is singledom, M (Rufus Love) and W (Annie Davison) bump into each other at a club. When we first meet them, M has been recently dumped by his ex and is there with several mates high on testosterone and unbridled optimism. W, meanwhile, is looking for an upgrade on her casual lover Simon, a wealthy doctor with the personality of wallpaper paste and an inability to make her laugh or come; we get the sense that, if it wasn't for his cute puppy, W would have kicked him to the kerb some time ago.

Love and Davison inhabit M and W fully, bringing to life the tortured thoughts and actions which lead their characters to come together then pull away. As we watch M and W go from lover to lover and then (possibly) come full circle, there's a directness and vigor to Love and Davison's acting which draws us immediately into the story and its denizens. They also play multiple characters and cross gender with barely a hitch: Love is particularly good as W's female flatmate while Davison is very on the nose when playing M's manspreading macho buddies.

Ostro's dialogue for M and W is broken down pretty much evenly between what the characters are thinking and what they say and the juxtaposition of the two parts is often hilarious. Both have to deal with a maelstrom of insecurities, social pressures and self-doubt. This prevents them being vulnerable and open with each other beyond the surface level, despite the strong spark evident from the off.

Anything With A Pulse could be accused of being a "his 'n' hers Fleabag" and there is more than a pinch of truth in that thanks to Ostro's confessional approach, the fourth-wall breaking and a punchy script with a considerably high hit rate both in terms of laughs and insights. The earthy tone is redolent of Irvine Welsh and there's even a moral of sorts by the end: all the looks in the world can't compensate for a shallow personality, a jealous nature or not being able to cook macaroni cheese.

The direction is probably the finest aspect of this play. The movements of and the physical space between M and W are beautifully used to evoke their sentiments, the pacing is sublime and, when we shift forward in time or between the viewpoints of M and W, the switching is expertly handled. Despite the minimal props, Ostro creates a very relatable world of hookups, hangovers and regrets and populates it with engaging characters.

While ostensibly in the same bailiwick as Constellations and Lungs, this is far more of a white-knuckle ride into the heart of a modern source of darkness. Call it a hunch but I suspect this is far from the last we have heard of Anything With A Pulse and I'm eagerly looking forward to what this exciting writer/director and her Wonky Donkey company come up with next.

Anything With A Pulse continues at Park Theatre until 26 November. It is presented as part of Park Theatre's Make Mine A Double programme.

Photo credit: Annabelle Mastin-Lee




Cast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH ME Photo
Cast Announced For Digital Production Of CATCH ME
ALP Musicals presents a digital production of new British musical Catch Me, an intimate story that unflinchingly confronts the effects of neglected mental health.
THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023 Photo
THE ARTIST Stage Adaptation will get World Premiere in 2023
BAFTA and Oscar-winning film The Artist is being developed into a stage production, which will be directed and choreographed by Drew McOnie.
ENO Chair Harry Brünjes Warns the Organisation Will Close if Forced to Relocate Photo
ENO Chair Harry Brünjes Warns the Organisation Will Close if Forced to Relocate
English National Opera Chair Harry Brünjes has warned that the organisation will close permanently in April next year if it is forced to move out of London, according to The Stage.
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Sets Further Two-Week Run At Soho Theatre Photo
JORDAN GRAY – IS IT A BIRD? Sets Further Two-Week Run At Soho Theatre
In August of this year, after 10 years in the music biz (and a memorable run on The Voice), Jordan Gray took her brand-new show “Is it a Bird” to the Edinburgh Fringe this August. To call her show a runaway hit, does not do justice to the enormous buzz the show created. Suddenly Jordan is one of the UK's most exciting and celebrated comics. And for good reason.

From This Author - Franco Milazzo

If you have or know of a show which is pushing creative boundaries in any art form and could do with an honest review, please let me know! Call me a critic, call me a scribbler, call me what y... (read more about this author)


Review: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square SpiegeltentReview: LA CLIQUE, Leicester Square Spiegeltent
November 16, 2022

When it comes to London Christmas stage institutions, there’s an argument for saying that La Clique now deserves a place alongside Handel’s Messiah, A Christmas Carol, The Nutcracker and Mother Goose.
Review: NOT ONE OF THESE PEOPLE, Royal Court TheatreReview: NOT ONE OF THESE PEOPLE, Royal Court Theatre
November 4, 2022

Cutting edge technology and a witty script combine in this play which pushes the boundaries of what can be considered theatre.
Review: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music HallReview: A DEAD BODY IN TAOS, Wilton's Music Hall
November 3, 2022

David Farr made his name in 2016 bringing John le Carré's book The Night Manager to vivid life in a hit TV adaptation. In his latest play A Dead Body In Taos, re-animation is again the name of the game.
Review: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London PalladiumReview: JORDAN GRAY: IS IT A BIRD?, London Palladium
October 29, 2022

Jordan Gray is having one hell of a year. Five-star reviews at the Edinburgh Fringe have led to a run at Soho Theatre, a controversial slot on Channel 4’s Friday Night Live and the chance to work on an ITV show with Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.
Review: TRAINSPOTTING LIVE, Riverside StudiosReview: TRAINSPOTTING LIVE, Riverside Studios
October 20, 2022

Choose Trainspotting Live for an unforgettable experience. The good kind.