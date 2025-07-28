Review: ALICE IN WONDERLAND, Theatre on Kew

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Australian Shakespeare Company returns to the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew for a charming take on Lewis Carroll's beloved Alice in Wonderland.

There are songs, dancing and jokes aplenty in this loose take on the tale. Alice herself is a more peripheral character, played by a sweetly assertive Megan James. We never see her fall down the rabbit whole or debate about whether to eat or drink things. There's a clever moment where giant inflatable arms appear out of the windows of the White Rabbit's house to show Alice's huge growth, but overall, Alice is part of the anarchic ensemble of other familiar characters.

There is a worried white rabbit (played convincingly by Laura Bazely), The Cheshire Cat, the Dodo and twins Tweedledum and Tweedledee. There's also a new character of Bill the Lizard (a charming Rupert Sadler), who acts as a sort of compere, making the children laugh and get involved. Those who want to can gather at the front of the performance, becoming caterpillars and becoming immersed in the pantomime-like aspects of the show.

Alice in Wonderland - Theatre on Kew (2018) -

Photo credit: Zac Cooke

The array of wild and wacky characters in the story is a treasure trove for theatrical interpretation, but also a huge challenge. Some things work brilliantly, such as Humpty Dumpty as a human head popped on top of a back wall with tiny moving arms and legs; another great role for Rupert Sadler. The caterpillar does not appear with his hookah (perhaps a sign of the times), but blows bubbles instead of smoke, with a separate headless actor appearing as another set of moving legs. Simple, but very effective.

Other characters are not so well realised. A rather flat-looking Cheshire Cat moves and smiles very unconvincingly, and the Duchess's baby never turns into a pig.

Songs are plentiful and of mixed quality, but there is never a lull in the energy of the hardworking cast. The Mad Hatter is a standout; bouncing around making nonsensical asides at his tea party. The Dormouse and the March Hare are a lovely support act and the Queen and King make a big impression on the little ones as they process around on stilts.

Just when the production threatens to overun, adults and children are invited to move to the other end of the theatre area to become part of the Queen's croquet games, with adults dressed as cards and children as racing caterpillars. It's great fun and most of the younger audience members appear enchanted throughout.

Children's theatre always has to have something for the adults and this is where the show is lacking; a few asides about the hotness of Timothée Chalomet and how there is no money in acting in Kew Gardens are welcome, but more is needed to keep the adults smiling.

For an afternoon of silliness and the fact that the theatre ticket includes entry to the fabulous gardens, you could do a lot worse with the family to get down to Kew for a dizzy slice of wholesome nonsense.

Alice in Wonderland is at Theatre on Kew, Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew until 31 August

Photo credit: Nicole Cleary, Australian Cast (2018)

