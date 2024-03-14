Review: ADAM FLOOD: REMOULDED, Soho Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



“I like reinventing myself”

Adam Flood: Remoulded begins with a heavily autotuned song in which Flood introduces himself to the audience, a fun start that sets the tone for the rest of the show. After the introductory song, Flood tells us a few more things about himself, focusing on his hometown, Stoke-on-Trent, which he does not speak kindly of. He tells us about how he grew up in a bad area and even how he started dealing drugs when he was thirteen, getting expelled from school after getting caught. He was what his friends would call a “clayhead,” someone from the Potteries region of the UK.

There is a fun section in which Flood discusses his experience working in an office environment, or, in his case, pretending to work while working in an office environment. I particularly related to his comments on how it is difficult to be yourself in an office, as you have to hide your personal life from those around you. He also makes some great comments on the phrase “letting you go” versus being fired, as he says that when he was let go, he wished that the company had been “letting him stay.”

But, the highlights of the show are the songs, which Flood performs using his £350 autotone tool. Most of the songs begin with more serious lyrics but then quickly turn ridiculous, including a song on terrible fashion choices and another about trying magic mushrooms at Leeds Festival at 13. We also find out that, at one point, Flood had dreamed of becoming an indie rockstar, forming a band and writing songs that included one about the consequences of eating hot curry. At times, Flood may remind audience members of Bo Burnham with his musical abilities, use of technology, dark comedy and moments of shouty anger.

Even when dealing with a quiet Tuesday night crowd, Flood has some great moments of crowd work, tending to be shouty but not in a very aggressive manner. There was one particular audience member in the front row who Flood talked with a lot, making for some funny callbacks and interactions. Once he found out that I was American, he would check in with me after references to see if I knew what he was talking about, including the hilarious question, “Do you have bongs in America?” (Yes. Yes we do).

In the final song, Flood gets more open and emotional with the audience, taking a look at how much he has changed over the years when going back to visit his old school in Stoke-on-Trent. Even though his friends may not call him a “clayhead” anymore, Flood argues that everyone can be one, reshaping and remoulding themselves throughout their lives. As he says, “You can reheat anything in your life as long as you know how to use the microwave.”

Ultimately, Adam Flood: Remoulded is a fun night of musical comedy that takes a look at what it’s like to be trapped between two selves. Flood does a fantastic job of switching between stand-up and singing, and I’d say the £350 autotune tool was certainly a good investment!

Adam Flood: Remoulded ran from 11 to 13 March at Soho Theatre.