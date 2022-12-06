Review: A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Royal Albert Hall
Big, bold and, at times, brilliant UK debut for Peaches Christ and Edwin Outwater's Christmas Gaiety.
Drag queens are rarely charged with the crime of being understated so it is hardly surprising that San Fran's Peaches Christ and co-host Edwin Outwater chose to partner up with the Royal Albert Hall for the UK debut of their perennial Christmas show. Yes, you read that right: the self-called "London's most iconic venue" effectively became for one night a massive music hall as Peaches and Outwater introduced Brits to their old school drag variety show.
Peaches may be the larger-than-life headline name here but Outwater is no tag-a-long or stranger to this place. The experienced conductor was here in July when he made his BBC Proms bow in a dapper dark suit as part of Cynthia Erivo's "Legendary Voices" programme. Appearing with the BBC Concert Orchestra, his natty tartan jacket during the Gaiety gave him a jolly presence from the podium alongside his sequin-laden co-host.
La Christ opened the show with the usual gags that visitors to these shores seem to deemobligatory. Comedy at the expense of Nicola Sturgeon, Liz Truss et al may have been included to make Peaches seem informed on British matters or connect with the audience but frankly we're didn't gather here on a chilly Saturday night for a third-rate version of Have I Got News For You. When they were done with the ham-fisted potshots and announced that they had left a key prop behind in the dressing room (a fur muff which appears later and became the excuse for some sub-Carry On jokes), it gave the impression that, even for a cabaret, this show could have done with some more rehearsal.
Where this show excelled was in the variety of musical talent showcased here, even if their song choices were a tad obvious. The British-Nigerian queen Le Gateau Chocolat flipped the script on Frozen's "Let It Go" and "Walking In The Air" from The Snowman, delivering them through with cheeky edits and a deep baritone voice (check out our interview with them here). Cheddar Gorgeous is renowned for their high-concept outfits and did Manchester's Canal Street proud when they won the latest season of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK; their sequin-laden top hat and tails was bettered in the second half by a magnificent take on Elizabeth I. Brighton's Pixie Polite doesn't (yet) have the high profile of their fellow queens here but largely outshone them with their sunny, upbeat manner and crowd-pleasing songs.
As expected, Peaches had more than drag up their sleeve for the audience. They revived their traditional "Sleigh Ride" section as "Slave Ride" bringing on a strapping gentleman dressed like a Balenciaga teddy bear who proceeded to dominate and ride Peaches about the stage. The Fourth Choir gave us a brilliantly queered-up "Twelve Days Of Christmas" featuring butt-plugs, vibrators and "fiiiiiiive c*ckrings".
Father Jay Jay Revlon and two members of the UK House of Revlon danced around while we joined in on a full-voiced rendition of Madonna's "Vogue". Peaches interviewed Anna Lapwood for an uneven conversation: the highly accomplished organist and musical director waxed lyrical about the immense 9,999-pipe instrument and gave us some haunting melodies while the American, presumably in an example of what passes these days for West Coast wit, came up with single-entendre organ-based questions. Finally, musical theatre star Marisha Wallace was brought on for an uplifting closing number, Shakin' Stevens' "Merry Christmas Everyone".
A few technical issues - not least the foggy sound when Le Gateau Chocolat and the choir were singing - and Peaches' hacky hosting didn't distract too much from what was undoubtably a big, bold and, at times, brilliant statement show for the LGBT+ community. The eclectic cast showed that there is indeed a need for queer entertainment outside pubs and beyond RPDR, Outwater and his orchestra were simply magnificent and the sense of community in the hall was outstanding.
Peaches Christ will be returning to the UK alongside Jinkx Monsoon, BenDeLaCreme and Major Scales for Drag Becomes Her (29 May-1 June) at Leicester Square Theatre.
A Christmas Gaiety appeared as part of this year's Christmas At The Royal Albert Hall programme.
Photo credit: Royal Albert Hall
|Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
|voting ends in
From This Author - Franco Milazzo
If you have or know of a show which is pushing creative boundaries in any art form and could do with an honest review, please let me know! Call me a critic, call me a scribbler, call me what y... (read more about this author)
December 6, 2022
Drag queens are rarely charged with the crime of being understated so it is hardly surprising that San Fran’s Peaches Christ and her co-host Edwin Outwater chose to partner up with the Royal Albert Hall for the UK debut of their perennial Christmas show.
Review: YIPPEE KI YAY, King's Head Theatre
December 5, 2022
This versified version of arguably the greatest Christmas film ever is a seasonal highlight.
Review: MONOPOLY LIFESIZED, London
December 5, 2022
“Under capitalism, man exploits man. Under communism, it's just the opposite.” Attributed to Nobel Prize-winning economist and Ali G interviewee JK Galbraith, this is the phrase that rolls around my head as I venture into the Crystal Maze-like Monopoly Lifesized, a highly entertaining take on arguably art’s single greatest monument to the pursuit of personal wealth.
Interview: Le Gateau Chocolat on A CHRISTMAS GAIETY, Qatar, BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT and RPDR: 'Drag is transgressive and anarchic at its core'
December 2, 2022
With a CV that includes drag, opera, musical theatre and live art, Le Gateau Chocolat is a cabaret legend who escapes categorisation even if it is relatively easy to put your finger on just why he is so entertaining.
Review: ELF THE MUSICAL, Dominion Theatre
November 25, 2022
When Elf The Musical last set foot in London, the critics noted its family appeal, the syrupy content and the extortionate ticket prices. Has much changed this time around?