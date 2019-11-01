Rachel Tucker Will Lead Gala Performance Of THE PIRATE QUEEN At The London Coliseum

Olivier nominee Rachel Tucker ('Come From Away', 'Wicked'), 'Britain's Got Talent' winner Jai McDowall and Matthew Pagan from Collabro are to headline a star-studded charity gala performance of Boublil And Schönberg's 'The Pirate Queen' at the London Coliseum on Sunday 23 February, 2020, with proceeds going to Leukaemia UK.

Tickets will go on sale to ENO Members priority booking: Thursday 7 November at 12noon

Public booking: Friday 8 November at 10am

Based on the real-life story of history's Grace O'Malley - an Irish Chieftain and notorious pirate, 'The Pirate Queen' is an adventure

chronicling the compelling, inspiring heroine who led an extraordinary life as a rogue, lover and mother in 16th-century Ireland. To protect her people and save her one true love, O'Malley must confront the one woman more powerful than her - her fierce rival, Queen Elizabeth I of England.

From the writers of Les Misérables and Miss Saigon, the show combines classic storytelling and a sweeping score, with the powerful, vibrant traditions of Irish dance and song, to create a modern musical event that is both historic romance and a timeless epic.

It opened on Broadway in 2007. This concert production marks its London debut.

More cast to be announced.





