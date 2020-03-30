ROMEO & JULIET Rescheduled At Royal Albert Hall

After the enforced postponement of the original premiere date, 14 April 2020, Sergei Polunin's company, Polunin Ink, has announced that this one-night-only performance has now been rescheduled for Thursday 6 May 2021 at the Royal Albert Hall.

Starring Sergei Polunin and Alina Cojocaru and choreographed by Johan Kobborg, this brand-new staging of the ballet classic garnered great critical acclaim after its world premiere in Italy and will mark Sergei's return to the London stage as well as his debut here in the role of Romeo.

Johan Kobborg's version of the world's greatest love story marries classical dance with a contemporary twist to create a dynamic, vibrant and modern re-telling of this ageless drama of all-consuming love, passion, ecstasy and heartbreak. Set to Prokofiev's powerful, exquisite score, and with a striking stage set design by Canadian-based sculptor David Umemoto, the story follows the narrative of Shakespeare's play with the classical ballet vocabulary as its core language.

Original tickets will be valid for the rescheduled date.





