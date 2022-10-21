ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY Returns to the Other Palace

Roles We'll Never Play is back! Tom Duern announces a fundraising concert with an all star cast.

The 5-star show is back but this time we are raising money for an exceptional trans performer Allie Daniel. Allie is a much loved theatre performer who is raising funds for her gender affirming surgery. We couldn't be happier that all profit from this show will go to support Allie Daniel and her surgery. Any surplus money raised over Allies target will be donated to a trans charity of her choice.

"Roles We'll Never Play has been a favourite concert series of mine for a long time, so to collaborate with them to raise money for my gender affirming surgeries is truly beyond exciting! Now more than ever it's truly beautiful to see so many artists come together to support a trans person in need" - Allie Daniel

The concert takes place at The Other Palace main space on Monday 28th November at 7:30pm

Appearing in the concert will be - Alice Fearn (She/Her) Allie Daniel (She/Her) Amy Di Bartolomeo (She/Her) B Terry (They/Them) Baylie Carson (They/Them) Billy Luke Nevers (He/Him) Carl Mullaney (He/Him) Caroline Kay (She/Her) Chrissie Bhima (She/Her) Claudia Kariuki (She/They) Courtney Bowman (She/Her) Ellie Skye (She/Her) Emily Lane (She/Her) Freddie Love (They/Them) Hannah Lawton (She/Her) Idriss Kargbo (He/Him) Isaac Hesketh (They/She) Kayla Carter (She/They) Lauren Soley (She/Her) Luke Bayer (He/Him) Mary-Jean Caldwell (She/Her) Michael Mather (He/Him) Renée Lamb (She/Her) Ryan Carter (He/Him) Sejal Keshwala (She/Her) Tom Duern (He/Him) and Vanessa Fisher (She/Her)

The concert is produced by Tom Duern, hosted by Carl Mullaney..

