Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY Returns to the Other Palace

The concert takes place at The Other Palace main space on Monday 28th November at 7:30pm.

Register for UK / West End News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 21, 2022  

ROLES WE'LL NEVER PLAY Returns to the Other Palace

Roles We'll Never Play is back! Tom Duern announces a fundraising concert with an all star cast.

The 5-star show is back but this time we are raising money for an exceptional trans performer Allie Daniel. Allie is a much loved theatre performer who is raising funds for her gender affirming surgery. We couldn't be happier that all profit from this show will go to support Allie Daniel and her surgery. Any surplus money raised over Allies target will be donated to a trans charity of her choice.

"Roles We'll Never Play has been a favourite concert series of mine for a long time, so to collaborate with them to raise money for my gender affirming surgeries is truly beyond exciting! Now more than ever it's truly beautiful to see so many artists come together to support a trans person in need" - Allie Daniel

The concert takes place at The Other Palace main space on Monday 28th November at 7:30pm

Appearing in the concert will be - Alice Fearn (She/Her) Allie Daniel (She/Her) Amy Di Bartolomeo (She/Her) B Terry (They/Them) Baylie Carson (They/Them) Billy Luke Nevers (He/Him) Carl Mullaney (He/Him) Caroline Kay (She/Her) Chrissie Bhima (She/Her) Claudia Kariuki (She/They) Courtney Bowman (She/Her) Ellie Skye (She/Her) Emily Lane (She/Her) Freddie Love (They/Them) Hannah Lawton (She/Her) Idriss Kargbo (He/Him) Isaac Hesketh (They/She) Kayla Carter (She/They) Lauren Soley (She/Her) Luke Bayer (He/Him) Mary-Jean Caldwell (She/Her) Michael Mather (He/Him) Renée Lamb (She/Her) Ryan Carter (He/Him) Sejal Keshwala (She/Her) Tom Duern (He/Him) and Vanessa Fisher (She/Her)

The concert is produced by Tom Duern, hosted by Carl Mullaney..

Book Now to avoid disappointment.

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204690®id=4&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Ftheotherpalace.co.uk%2Froles-well-never-play-for-allie?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld UK / West End Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Matt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' ResignationMatt Forde Changes Title of Stand-Up Show at the Bloomsbury Theatre in Response to Liz Truss' Resignation
October 20, 2022

In response to PM Liz Truss resigning, political satirist Matt Forde (Spitting Image, British Scandal, The Last Leg, Have I Got News For You) has changed the title of his latest stand-up show to Goodbye Liz from Clowns To The Left Of Me, Jokers To The Right for the final two performances of his biggest tour to date at the Bloomsbury Theatre.
CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in DecemberCHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE Comes to London in December
October 20, 2022

Direct from a sell-out Edinburgh Festival Fringe, Mischief today announces a one night only London performance of their new laugh-out-loud and thoughtful comedy CHARLIE RUSSELL AIMS TO PLEASE at The Other Palace on Monday 5 December at 7.30pm.
Photos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in LondonPhotos: First Look at All New Photos of the Cast of MAGIC MIKE LIVE in London
October 20, 2022

All new production photos have been released for Magic Mike Live at The Theatre at the Hippodrome Casino in London, booking until 2 July 2023.
THE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This DecemberTHE WIZARD OF POZ Comes to Two Brewers In Clapham This December
October 20, 2022

The Two Brewers Annual Adult Panto will this year be The Wizard of Poz: Defying Bigotry, presented by The Cabaret Geek, with a festive run at the popular Clapham cabaret venue from 7-9, 14-16 and 21-22 December 2022.  
THE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World ServiceTHE DARK IS RISING Comes To BBC World Service
October 20, 2022

Toby Jones, Harriet Walter and Noah Alexander to star in The Dark Is Rising from the BBC World Service, adapted by writer Robert Macfarlane and Complicité's Simon McBurney