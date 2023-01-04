PizzaExpress Live Announces West End and Broadway Stars at The Pheasantry

PizzaExpress Live continues to present some of the biggest names from the West End and Broadway with a multitude of artists performing at The Pheasantry, this season.

Taking to the stage on the 13 and 14 January is actor, playwright, and singer Barbara Bleier, along with award winning producer and director, Austin Pendleton. The Broadway icons, whose on-stage rapport and savvy choice of material have won critical praise, will spend two evenings celebrating the music of Stephen Sondheim and Oscar Hammerstein. An incredible opportunity to enjoy a rare evening of music, alongside your favourite pizza.

Up next from the world of theatre and stage, two musical genres collide when Robert Meadmore, of Phantom of The Opera and My Fair Lady, and Jamie Safir, hailed as 'one of the biggest talents of British Jazz', join forces to create musical fireworks on 27 January. Expect a night of the highest quality musicianship, and an unforgettable experience at one of London's most intimate venues.

Looking ahead to spring, original Broadway star, David Sabella, will be taking centre stage on 21-22 April celebrating the longest running American musical, Chicago. Sabella will discuss his time on the show with co-stars Patrick Swayze and Chita Rivera, whilst showcasing music and lyrics from the iconic show.

Some of our favourite West End, Broadway and Cabaret acts coming up at The Pheasantry:

13 - 14 January (8pm) - Barbara Bleier and Austin Pendleton

20 - 21 January (8pm) - Tessa Souter with Billy Drummond

27 January (8pm) - Robert Meadmore and Jamie Safir 'Just Amongst Friends'

1 - 2 February (8pm) - Peppe Servillo 'Italian Portraits'

10 - 11 February (8pm) - Christina Bianco

17 - 18 February (8pm) - Adele Anderson and Dean Austin

10 - 12 March (8pm) - Dawn Derow

24 - 26 March - Dillie Keane [not yet on sale]

21 - 22 April (8pm) - David Sabella 'The Razzle Dazzle of Chicago, the Musical'