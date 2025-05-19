Photos: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG New Cast in Rehearsals

Mischief’s Olivier and Tony Award-winning hit is now in the West End for its 11th year.
Brand new rehearsal photographs of the new cast of The Play That Goes Wrong who will be performing at London’s Duchess Theatre from Tuesday 3 June 2025 have been released! See photos here! Mischief’s Olivier and Tony Award-winning hit is now in the West End for its 11th year.
The new cast members who will be joining the mayhem are: Izzy Edmunds-Clarke as Annie, Jack Hardwick as Chris, Robert Jackson as Robert, Jonty Peach as Jonathan, Charlotte Scott as Sandra, Mitesh Soni as Dennis, Tom Wainwright as Max and Ronnie Yorke as Trevor. Winston the dog returns to play Winston the dog. (If Winston is found). The understudies are: Alex Blackie, Jake Burgum, Kitty Devlin, Louise Hoare and Ed Shamwana.
The Play That Goes Wrong opened at London’s Duchess Theatre in September 2014 and the production shows no signs of slowing down since its first performance at The Old Red Lion Theatre playing to only four paying customers. The show’s success is a testament to the hard work and determination of a group of drama school graduates who became friends, set up a company under the name ‘Mischief’ and created an extraordinary body of work over the past decade.
Photo credit: Mark Senior
