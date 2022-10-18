Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA
Photos: THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA Extends Booking; Releases All New Photos!

The musical currently stars Killian Donnelly as The Phantom, Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé, and Matt Blaker as Raoul.

Oct. 18, 2022  

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA at Her Majesty's Theatre has announced a booking extension until Saturday 30 September 2023 and released new production photos.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA currently stars Killian Donnelly as The Phantom alongside Lucy St. Louis as Christine Daaé, Matt Blaker as Raoul and Kelly Glyptis as Carlotta, Matt Harrop as Monsieur Firmin, Adam Linstead as Monsieur André, Greg Castiglioni as Ubaldo Piangi, Francesca Ellis as Madame Giry and Ellie Young as Meg Giry. At certain performances the role of Christine Daaé is played by Holly-Anne Hull.

The cast is completed by Hollie Aires, Connor Carson, Corina Clark, Edward Court, Michelle Cornelius, Lily De-La-Haye, Hywel Dowsell, Serina Faull, James Gant, Eilish Harmon-Beglan, Emma Harris, Yukina Hasebe, Thomas Holdsworth, Olivia Holland-Rose, Jacob Hughes, Grace Hume, James Hume, Tim Morgan, Michael Robert-Lowe, Eve Shanu-Wilson, Tim Southgate, Anouk Van Laake, Jasmine Wallis, Ralph Watts, Skye Weiss, Simon Whitaker, Lizzie Wofford and Andrew York.

THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA is produced by Cameron Mackintosh and The Really Useful Group Ltd. Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Lyrics by Charles Hart, and Additional Lyrics by Richard Stilgoe. Book by Richard Stilgoe and Andrew Lloyd Webber, based on the novel 'Le Fantôme de l'Opera' by Gaston Leroux, with Orchestrations by David Cullen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Musical Supervision is by Simon Lee. The Production Design is by Maria Björnson and the Set Design is adapted by Matt Kinley with Associate Costume Design by Jill Parker, Lighting is by Andrew Bridge with Associate Lighting Design by Warren Letton, Sound is by Mick Potter. The Musical Staging and Choreography is by Gillian Lynne, recreated and adapted by Chrissie Cartwright. Originally Directed by Harold Prince, this production is Directed by Seth Sklar-Heyn.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

The Phantom of the Opera
Lucy St. Louis, Matt Blaker

The Phantom of the Opera
Company

The Phantom of the Opera
Killian Donnelly, Lucy St. Louis

The Phantom of the Opera
Company

The Phantom of the Opera
Killian Donnelly

The Phantom of the Opera
Company



