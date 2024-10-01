Photos: THE LEHMAN TRILOGY Returns to London at the Gillian Lynne Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The National Theatre and Neal Street Productions’ critically acclaimed, five-time Tony Award® winning production of The Lehman Trilogy has returned to London. Following highly acclaimed international performances, new production images of the West End cast have just been released. The production is playing at the Gillian Lynne Theatre until 5 January 2025 for a strictly limited run. Check out all new photos below!

Written by Stefano Massini, adapted by Ben Power and directed by multi-award-winning director, Sam Mendes with set design by Es Devlin, The Lehman Trilogy is a sweeping story of a family spanning generations and a company that changed the world.

John Heffernan, Aaron Krohn and Howard W. Overshown are reprising their ‘virtuosic performances’ (The Mercury News), playing the Lehman brothers, their sons and grandsons in this thrilling ‘tour de force of acting talent’ (KQED Radio). Cat Beveridge and Anyssa Neumann are reprising their respective performances as principal pianist and alternate pianist.

Joining them in this ‘mesmerising chronicle of an American dynasty’ (The Times), is Valentine Hanson as Understudy Emanuel Lehman, Leighton Pugh as Understudy Henry Lehman and Simon Victor performing the role of Janitor and Understudy Mayer Lehman. Ali Berry completes the company as Understudy Pianist.

Mendes is joined by set designer, Es Devlin; costume designer, Katrina Lindsay; video designer, Luke Halls; lighting designer Jon Clark; composer and sound designer, Nick Powell; co-sound designer, Dominic Bilkey; music director, Candida Caldicot; movement director, Polly Bennett and West End Director, Rory McGregor. Company voice work is by Charmian Hoare with UK casting by Naomi Downham and USA casting by Jim Carnahan. They are joined by associate set designer, Olukoye Akinkugbe, associate video designer Zakk Hein and associate lighting designers, Charlotte Burton and Lucía Sánchez Roldán.

On a cold September morning in 1844, a young man from Bavaria stands on a New York dockside dreaming of a new life in the new world. He is joined by his two brothers, and an American epic begins. 163 years later, the firm they establish - Lehman Brothers - spectacularly collapses into bankruptcy, triggering the largest financial crisis in history.

John Heffernan plays the role of Henry Lehman. Recent theatre credits include Nachtland (Young Vic) and Much Ado About Nothing (National Theatre), co-starring with Katherine Parkinson. Previous theatre credits include the title roles in Edward II (National Theatre), for which he was nominated for an Evening Standard Theatre Award, Oppenheimer (Royal Shakespeare Company) and Macbeth (Young Vic). Recent screen credits include, This Town (BBC), The Crown (Netflix), The Pursuit of Love (BBC), The Duke (Warner Bros), Misbehaviour (20th Century Fox) and Agatha Christie’s Crooked House(Vertical Entertainment).

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

Comments