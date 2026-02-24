Photos: THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND Opens At Royal Shakespeare Company

🎭 NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Royal Shakespeare Company’s new musical THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND officially opened at the Swan Theatre in Stratford-upon-Avon on Thursday, 19 February. Check out photos of the opening night celebration.

The company celebrated opening night alongside William Kamkwamba, Bryan Mealer, Tom Rielly, and Chiwetel Ejiofor, as well as family, friends, and invited guests. During the curtain call, which received a standing ovation, Kamkwamba joined the cast on stage for the bows.

THE BOY WHO HARNESSED THE WIND is currently running at the Swan Theatre through 28 March 2026. The production will then transfer to @sohoplace in London’s West End for a strictly limited 12-week engagement from 25 April through 18 July 2026.

Adapted from the book by William Kamkwamba and Bryan Mealer and the Potboiler Productions film, the musical features a book and lyrics by Richy Hughes and music and lyrics by Tim Sutton. The production is directed by Lynette Linton.

The story follows William Kamkwamba, who sets out to build a windmill to save his village from famine during a devastating drought. With limited resources—library books and scrap machinery—William attempts to defy expectations and bring power and hope to his community.

The cast includes Madeline Appiah (Agnes Kamkwamba), Lori Barker (Ensemble), Tsemaye Bob-Egbe (Annie Kamkwamba), Owen Chaponda (Mike Kachigunda/Blessings), McCallam Connell (Chief Wimbe), Eddie Elliott (Jeremiah Kamkwamba/Patience), Tad Hapaguti (Offstage Understudy), Daniel Haswell (Offstage Understudy), Shaka Kalokoh (Charity), Idriss Kargbo (Gilbert Mofat), Newtion Matthews (Mister Ofesi), Sifiso Mazibuko (Trywell Kamkwamba), Choolwe Laina Muntanga (Mika Kamkwamba), Alistair Nwachukwu (William Kamkwamba), Tomi Ogbaro (Mizeck), Alex Okoampa (Ensemble), Yana Penrose (Khamba), and Helena Pipe (Edith Sikelo).

The creative team includes set and costume designer Frankie Bradshaw, choreographer Shelley Maxwell, lighting designer Oliver Fenwick, sound designer George Dennis, video designer Gino Ricardo Green, wigs, hair and make-up designer Cynthia De La Rosa, music supervisor Liam Godwin, orchestrator Benjamin Kwasi Burrell, puppet designer Nick Barnes, puppetry director Laura Cubitt, fight director Kate Waters, dramaturg George Harrison, dramatherapist Wabriya King, casting director Heather Basten CDG, music director Ashton Moore, voice and dialect coach Joel Trill, associate director TD Moyo, assistant dramaturg Owen Chaponda, and creative associate Chiwetel Ejiofor.

The production was commissioned by the Royal Shakespeare Company and is presented in association with Kenny Wax Limited and Chuchu Nwagu Productions.

Photo Credit: Tyler Fayose, copyright RSC



The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind Opening Night

