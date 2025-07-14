Photos: THE ADDAMS FAMILY is Now On UK Tour

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new production photos have been released from THE ADDAMS FAMILY UK Tour running at Curve, Leicester from 15 July – 10 August, Lowry, Salford from 12 – 16 August 2025, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury from 19 – 23 August and Blackpool Opera House from 26 – 30 August.

Starring in the musical are Alexandra Burke as Morticia Addams, Lesley Joseph as Grandma, Clive Rowe as Uncle Fester and Ricardo Afonso as Gomez Addams, Lauren Jones as Wednesday Addams, Nicholas McLean as Pugsley Addams, Dickon Gough as Lurch, Dale Rapley as Mal, Jacob Fowler as Lucas and Kara Lane as Alice.



Also in the company are Jak Allen-Anderson as ensemble and cover Lurch, Abigail Brodie as ensemble and cover Morticia, JR Ballantyne as ensemble and cover Gomez, Eamonn Cox as ensemble, cover Mal and Fester, Siobhan Diffin as cover Alice, Grandma / Swing, Maria Garrett as ensemble and cover Wednesday, Chloe Gentles as ensemble and cover Pugsley and Sario Solomon as ensemble and cover Lucas.

Photo Credit: Pamela Raith