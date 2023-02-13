Photos: See Sheridan Smith in Rehearsals for SHIRLEY VALENTINE at The Duke of York's Theatre

Get a first look at photos of Sheridan Smith in rehearsals for SHIRLEY VALENTINE at The Duke of York's Theatre!

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is the joyous, life-affirming story of the woman who got lost in marriage and motherhood, the woman who wound up talking to the kitchen wall whilst cooking her husband's chips and egg. But Shirley still has a secret dream. And in her bag, an airline ticket. One day she may just leave a note, saying: 'Gone! Gone to Greece.'

SHIRLEY VALENTINE is written by Willy Russell, directed by Matthew Dunster, designed by Paul Wills, with lighting design by Lucy Carter, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph and is produced by David Pugh.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

SHIRLEY VALENTINE

The Duke of York's Theatre, St. Martin's Lane, London, WC2N 4BG

From 17 February 2023 to 3 June 2023

www.atgtickets.com/shows/shirley-valentine/duke-of-yorks-theatre

Tickets are priced £20, £25, £45, £60, £75 with reduced price previews.