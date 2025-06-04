Photos: STEREOPHONIC is Now Playing in London's West End

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released from the West End transfer of Stereophonic, the Tony Award-winning play by David Adjmi with music by Will Butler. The show will open at the Duke of York’s theatre later this month. Check out the photos below!

Portraying an ambitious rock band struggling to record their new album are: Zachary Hart as Reg the bass player, Lucy Karczewski as Diana the charismatic lead singer, Jack Riddiford as Peter the guitarist and Nia Towle as Holly, the keys player.

They joined by Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb as sound engineers Charlie and Grover, and Chris Stack as Simon the drummer, all of whom are reprising their roles from the acclaimed Broadway production. Understudies include Sam Denia (Reg, Charlie, Grover), Rima Georges (Holly), Lucy Gray (Diana) and Steve Shirley (Simon and Peter).

It’s 1976 and one band are about to break through, break down, or break up… Plug into the electric atmosphere as one up-and-coming rock band record the album that could propel them to superstardom. Amid a powder keg of drugs, booze and jealousy, songs come together and relationships fall apart. The mics are on, the tapes are rolling, but with this band, someone’s always out of tune…

The acclaimed play completed its Broadway run in January with the title of “the most Tony Award-nominated play ever” and as the most Tony Award-winning show of 2024.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

