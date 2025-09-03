Photos: Behind the Scenes With STEREOPHONIC's UK Cast

Behind the scenes images of the Stereophonic cast have been released, showing insight into life behind the on-stage recording studio. See the photos here!

Stereophonic is written by David Adjmi, directed by Daniel Aukin, and features original music by Will Butler, formerly of Arcade Fire. This ‘fine-grained audacious work’ (The Standard) grants you intimate fly-on-the-wall access to the discord and disharmony of the creative process.



Plug into the electric atmosphere of an up-and-coming rock band recording their second album in 1976. The one that could propel them to superstardom. As the tape rolls, egos flare, relationships break down, tensions run high and something extraordinary takes shape. This is how great art is made. One take at a time.



This critically acclaimed masterpiece offers intimate, fly-on-the-wall access to the agony and ecstasy of the creative process.



Portraying an ambitious rock band struggling to record their new album are: Zachary Hart as Reg the bass player, Lucy Karczewski (recently nominated for Best Performer in a Play at 2025 The Stage Debut Awards) as Diana the charismatic lead singer, Jack Riddiford as Peter the guitarist and Nia Towle as Holly, the keys player.



They are joined by Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb as sound engineers Charlie and Grover, and Chris Stack as Simon the drummer, all of whom are reprising their roles from the acclaimed Broadway production.



Understudies include Sam Denia (Reg, Charlie, Grover), Rima Georges (Holly), Lucy Gray (Diana) and Steve Shirley (Simon and Peter).



Stereophonic originally had its World Premiere at Playwrights Horizons before transferring to Broadway on 3 April 2024. Stereophonic became the most Tony-nominated play ever after receiving a record-breaking 13 nominations. The hit play will next embark on a US tour from October 2025.



The Stereophonic creative team includes David Zinn (scenic designer), Enver Chakartash (costume designer), Jiyoun Chang (lighting designer), Will Butler and Justin Craig (Orchestrations), Ryan Rumery (sound designer), Justin Craig (music director) and Robert Pickens & Katie Gell (hair & wig design). UK Casting is by Julia Horan CDG with US Casting by Alaine Alldaffer CSA, Lisa Donadioand Taylor Williams CSA.



Stereophonic is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Sue Wagner, John Johnson, Seaview, Linden Productions and Ashley Melone & Nick Mills, and Playwrights Horizons: Adam Greenfield, Leslie Marcus and Carol Fishman.



Photo credit: Emilio Madrid



Zachary Hart



Zachary Hart



The cast



Nia Towle



Nia Towle



Lucy Karczewski



Lucy Karczewski



Jack Riddiford



Eli Gelb



Eli Gelb



Eli Gelb



Chris Stack



Chris Stack



Chris Stack



Andrew R. Butler



Andrew R. Butler



Andrew R. Butler



Zachary Hart and Chris Stack



Nia Towle and Zachary Hart



Nia Towle and Lucy Karczewski



Lucy Karczewski and Nia Towle



Lucy Karczewski and Jack Riddiford



Chris Stack and Nia Towle