Photos: STEREOPHONIC West End Cast in Rehearsal

The West End transfer of Stereophonic, the Tony Award-winning play by David Adjmi with music by Will Butler, has released rehearsal images ahead of its UK debut at London’s Duke of York’s theatre this May. Check out the photos below!

Portraying an ambitious rock band struggling to record their new album are: Zachary Hart as Reg the bass player, Lucy Karczewski as Diana the charismatic lead singer, Jack Riddiford as Peter the guitarist and Nia Towle as Holly, the keys player.

They joined by Andrew R. Butler and Eli Gelb as sound engineers Charlie and Grover, and Chris Stack as Simon the drummer, all of whom are reprising their roles from the acclaimed Broadway production.

Understudies include Sam Denia (Reg, Charlie, Grover), Rima Georges (Holly), Lucy Gray (Diana) and Steve Shirley (Simon and Peter).

As the band strives to perfect each track of their make-or-break album, the cast of actor-musicians will play their instruments and sing live on stage each night, echoing the exacting process of the recording studio.

Stereophonic mines the agony and the ecstasy of creation as it zooms in on a music studio in 1976. Here, an up-and-coming rock band recording a new album finds itself suddenly on the cusp of superstardom. The ensuing pressures could spark their breakup — or their breakthrough.

In Stereophonic, Adjmi invites the audience to immerse themselves—with fly-on-the-wall intimacy—in the powder keg process of a band on the brink of blowing up.

Photo Credit: Marc Brenner

