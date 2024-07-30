Photos: SOMETHING ROTTEN! IN CONCERT in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All new photos have been released of the cast in rehearsals for the UK premiere concert of the hit Broadway musical comedy SOMETHING ROTTEN! which plays Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Monday 5 and Tuesday 6 August. Check out the photos below!

Starring Jason Manford as Nick Bottom, Gary Wilmot as Nostradamus, Richard Fleeshman as Shakespeare, Marisha Wallace as Bea, Evelyn Hoskins as Portia, Cassius Hackforth as Nigel Bottom, Steve Furst as Shylock, Ashley Samuels as Troubadour, Cameron Blakely as Brother Jeremiah and Jenna Boyd as Lady Croydon. Completing the cast are Evonnee Bentley-Holder, Jordan Cunningham, Luke Field-Wright, Ru Fisher, Matthew Koon, Eddie Manning, Lisa Mattheison, Katharine Pearson and Ella Redhead.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! follows the story of Renaissance writers Nick and Nigel Bottom as they seek to outshine Shakespeare by writing the world’s first musical.

SOMETHING ROTTEN! was created by Hollywood screenwriters Karey Kirkpatrick (Chicken Run, James and the Giant Peach), John O’Farrell (Best-selling novels include The Best a Man Can Get, May Contain Nuts, The Man Who Forgot His Wife) and Grammy Award-winning songwriter Wayne Kirkpatrick (Change the World by Eric Clapton), who together went on to adapt Mrs Doubtfire into the West End and Broadway Musical.

Comments