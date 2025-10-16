Photos: Royal Shakespeare Company Releases First Look At Sam Heughan And Lia Williams In MACBETH

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Royal Shakespeare Company has released new production photos for Daniel Raggett’s sold-out staging of Macbeth, now running at The Other Place in Stratford-upon-Avon through December 6, 2025.

The production stars Sam Heughan (Outlander) as Macbeth and Lia Williams (The Crown) as Lady Macbeth, leading an almost entirely Scottish ensemble. Raggett, whose Edward II earned acclaim earlier this year, brings a bold new perspective to Shakespeare’s timeless story of ambition and power.

The full company includes Michael Abubakar (Lennox), Eilidh Fisher (Second Witch), Gilly Gilchrist (Duncan/Siward), Nicholas Karimi (Banquo), Jamie Marie Leary (Lady Macduff), Irene Macdougall (Third Witch), John McLarnon (Ross), Conor McLeod (Angus), Alec Newman (Macduff), Christopher Patrick Nolan (Priest), Alison Peebles (First Witch), Calum Ross (Malcolm), and Lia Williams (Lady Macbeth).

Daniel Raggett, whose Edward II at the Swan Theatre earlier this year drew critical praise, directs Shakespeare’s tale of love, ambition, and power. The creative team features Anna Reid (set and costume design), Ryan Day (lighting design), Tingying Dong (sound design), Alex Payne (fight direction), Rebecca Latham (dramaturgy), and Charlotte Sutton CDG (casting).

Raggett said, “Shakespeare’s Macbeth is a play that needs no introduction. It’s so popular that it feels like it is always being performed somewhere, and probably is. With the RSC’s last production of it only two years ago, there’s no reason to revive it unless you’re going to look at it with fresh eyes—and along with this exceptional, almost exclusively Scottish company, that is what I intend to do. The heart of theatre is its liveness, and nowhere will this be more true than in the incredible intimacy of The Other Place. Whether you know it or are new to it, it’ll be sure to hold a few surprises.”

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

