Photos: OUR COUNTRY'S GOOD At Lyric Hammersmith Theatre

Lyric Hammersmith Theatre has released a first look at the production of Timberlake Wertenbaker’s Olivier Award-winning classic Our Country’s Good, directed by Artistic Director Rachel O’Riordan. See photos from the production.

This brand new Lyric production marks the eagerly awaited UK revival of the modern classic based on the extraordinary true story of Australia’s first penal colony. Timberlake Wertenbaker revisits her seminal play, collaborating with consultant Ian Michael, to honor the voice and history of Australia’s First Nations People.

The poignant and timely revival continues Rachel O’Riordan’s 2024 programming and continues productions she has helmed at the Lyric, including the recent critically-acclaimed productions of Faith Healer and Iphigenia in Splott (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre), of which the latter was voted as The Guardian’s top theatre show of 2022.

With deportation as punishment more relevant than ever before, Our Country’s Good takes on new meaning in 2024, playing at the Lyric until 05 October with press night on 11 September.

Starring in the production are Catrin Aaron (Richard III, Romeo and Julie) as Liz Morden/Lieutenant Will Dawes, Jack Bardoe (Love Labour’s Lost, A Voyage Round My Father) as John Arscott/Harry Brewer/Captain Jemmy Campbell, Ruby Bentall (The Rubenstein Kiss, Ramona Tells Jim) as Mary Brenham/Reverend Johnson/Meg Long, Nick Fletcher (Minority Report, The Crucible) as Robert Sideway/Captain David Colllins, Olivier Huband (The Duchess of Malfi, Mission Impossible: Fallout) as Caesar/Captain Watkin Tench, Harry Kershaw (Fanny, Peter Pan Goes Wrong) as John Wisehammer/Captain Arthur Phillip, Finbar Lynch (The Deep Blue Sea, Hamlet) as Ketch Freeman/Major Robbie Ross, Simon Manyonda (The Crucible, Word-Play) as Second Lieutenant Ralph Clarke, Naarah (The Sunshine Club, The Sapphires) as Killara, Aliyah Odoffin (Sleepova, Everything I Know About Love) as Duckling Smith/Lieutenant George Johnston, and Nicola Stephenson (The Empress, War Horse) as Dabby Bryant/Second Lieutenant William Faddy.

