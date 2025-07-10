Photos: Michael Sheen and More in NYE at the National Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre has released a first look at the return of Nye, Tim Price's epic Welsh fantasia, which charts the life of Aneurin 'Nye' Bevan and his battle to create the NHS. Directed by former National Theatre Director Rufus Norris (Small Island) and programmed as part of his final season, Michael Sheen returns to play Nye Bevan in this co-production between the National Theatre and Wales Millennium Centre. Check out the photos below!

Full casting for Nye includes Gabriel Akamo as Ensemble, Remy Beasley as Gwen Davies and Ensemble, Matthew Bulgo as Mr Orchard and Ensemble, Jacob Coleman as Ensemble and Swing, Ross Foley as Clerk and Ensemble, Jon Furlong as Herbert Morrison and Ensemble, Daniel Hawksford as Alun Jones, Neil and Ensemble, Jason Hughes as Archie Lush, Stephanie Jacob as Clement Atlee and Ensemble, Kezrena James as Arianwen, Nurse Ellie and Ensemble, Tony Jayawardena as Winston Churchill, Doctor Dain and Ensemble, Michael Keane as Ensemble, Nicholas Khan as Neville Chamberlain, Doctor Frankel and Ensemble, Rebecca Killick as Lucy Pritchard and Ensemble, Mark Matthews as Ensemble, Joshua McCord as Councillor Williams and Ensemble, Hannah McPake as Ensemble, Rhodri Meilir as David Bevan and Ensemble, Ashley Mejri as Owen Thomas and Ensemble, Lee Mengo as Jack Stockton and for some performances Aneurin Bevan, Mali O’Donnell as Ensemble and Swing, Sara Otung as Ensemble, Michael Sheen as Aneurin Bevan, Sharon Small as Jennie Lee and Ensemble, Gareth Tempest as Ensemble and Swing.

From campaigning at the coalfield to leading the battle to create the NHS, Aneurin ‘Nye’ Bevan is often referred to as the politician with greatest influence on our country without ever being Prime Minister. Confronted with death, Nye’s deepest memories lead him on a mind-bending journey back through his life; from childhood to mining underground, Parliament and fights with Churchill in an epic Welsh fantasia.

Director Rufus Norris leads a creative team including set designer Vicki Mortimer, costume designer Kinnetia Isidore, lighting designer Paule Constable, co-choreographers Steven Hoggett and Jess Williams, composer Will Stuart, sound designer Donato Wharton, projection designer Jon Driscoll, revival co-director Francesca Goodridge, casting by Alastair Coomer CDG, Chloe Blake and Martin Poile CDG, dialect coach Alice White, voice coach Cathleen McCarron, consultant medical advisor Matt Morgan, associate set designer Matt Hellyer, associate lighting designer Lucy Adams, associate projection designer Gemma Carrington and staff director Jenny Davies.

Performances run in the National Theatre’s Olivier theatre until 16 August 2025, before playing at the Wales Millennium Centre’s Donald Gordon Theatre from 22 to 30 August 2025.

With the return of Nye, the National Theatre is hosting the immersive sound installation, 100 VOICES NHS by Sound Voice, composer Hannah Conway and writer Hazel Gould. Located within the National Theatre’s South Bank building, guests are invited to take a moment to sit inside the beautiful wooden roundhouse and listen to real life experiences of the NHS, set to four specially commissioned pieces of music.

Created by Sound Voice after five months of research, partnerships and conversations with staff, patients and visitors from 12 hospitals in Bristol, London, Cambridge and Preston, 100 people reflect on their daily lives and work, their challenges, joys, inspirations and losses.

100 VOICES NHS is free and open to all, no booking required. At the National Theatre until 17 August.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson













































